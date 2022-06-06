Fireball UK Nationals – 2022 Champions Gillard and Thompson

- Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson are 2022 Fireball Gul UK National and Open Champions
Gillard and Thompson defended their early lead from a late challenge by Peter Gray and Simon Foskett . . . to finish with a six point advantage.
Gray and Foskett won two of the three final day races, but despite Gillard and Thompson taking an OCS in the first, they were not able to dislodge them from their victory.
Gray and Foskett finished second with 18 points overtaking Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport who slipped to third place with 21 points.
In fourth were Dave Hall and Paul Constable, fifth Derian and Andy Scott and sixth place Sam Mettam and Tim Saunders.
Following the championship at Brightlingsea the next event is the 60th Anniversary at Hayling Island SC, 1 t0 3 July.
Fireball 2022 Gul UK National & Open Championship (33 entries)
1st Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson 1 1 1 4 (OCS) 3 2 – – 12 pts
2nd Peter Gray and Simon Foskett 4 5 4 3 1 -7 1 – – 18 pts
3rd Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport 8 3 2 1 (OCS) 4 3 – – 21 pts
4th David Hall and Paul Constable -11 4 3 7 4 5 10 – – 33 pts
5th Derian Scott and Andy Scott 9 7 10 -11 3 8 4 – – 41 pts
6th Sam Mettam and Tim Saunders 6 11 7 8 -12 6 5 – – 43 pts
7th Richard Cornes and James Goodfellow 5 9 9 5 6 10 -11 – – 44 pts
8th Daniel Johnson and Ben Latham 12 6 6 -13 2 12 9 – – 47 pts
9th Vincent Horey and Richard Pepperdine 10 (DNC) 12 10 11 1 6 – – 50 pts
10th Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes 3 2 13 2 14 -21 17 – – 51 pts
11th Georgia Booth and Richard Abendstern 2 10 8 17 -21 9 12 – – 58 pts
12th Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne 7 13 -17 9 13 11 7 – – 60 pts
13th Peter Kyne and Tom Kyne 14 -18 5 12 5 16 14 – – 66 pts
14th Simon Kings and Jono Loe 18 8 11 6 15 13 -19 – – 71 pts
15th Russell Cormack and Ali Cormack 25 22 21 (DNC) 17 2 8 – – 95 pts
16th Frank Miller and Josh Porter 19 -28 15 14 7 27 13 – – 95 pts
17th Steve Jarred and Tom Jarred 15 14 -22 18 22 14 15 – – 98 pts
18th Maria Richards and Graham Hoy 21 12 14 (DNC) 10 20 23 – – 100 pts
19th Bryan Sargeant and William Sargeant -26 15 18 15 18 17 18 – – 101 pts
20th Drostan O’Reilly and Paul Aldridge 23 19 25 (DNS) 9 19 22 – – 117 pts