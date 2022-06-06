Fireball UK Nationals – 2022 Champions Gillard and Thompson

Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson are 2022 Fireball Gul UK National and Open Champions

Gillard and Thompson defended their early lead from a late challenge by Peter Gray and Simon Foskett . . . to finish with a six point advantage.

Gray and Foskett won two of the three final day races, but despite Gillard and Thompson taking an OCS in the first, they were not able to dislodge them from their victory.

Gray and Foskett finished second with 18 points overtaking Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport who slipped to third place with 21 points.

In fourth were Dave Hall and Paul Constable, fifth Derian and Andy Scott and sixth place Sam Mettam and Tim Saunders.

Following the championship at Brightlingsea the next event is the 60th Anniversary at Hayling Island SC, 1 t0 3 July.

Fireball 2022 Gul UK National & Open Championship (33 entries)

1st Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson 1 1 1 4 (OCS) 3 2 – – 12 pts

2nd Peter Gray and Simon Foskett 4 5 4 3 1 -7 1 – – 18 pts

3rd Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport 8 3 2 1 (OCS) 4 3 – – 21 pts

4th David Hall and Paul Constable -11 4 3 7 4 5 10 – – 33 pts

5th Derian Scott and Andy Scott 9 7 10 -11 3 8 4 – – 41 pts

6th Sam Mettam and Tim Saunders 6 11 7 8 -12 6 5 – – 43 pts

7th Richard Cornes and James Goodfellow 5 9 9 5 6 10 -11 – – 44 pts

8th Daniel Johnson and Ben Latham 12 6 6 -13 2 12 9 – – 47 pts

9th Vincent Horey and Richard Pepperdine 10 (DNC) 12 10 11 1 6 – – 50 pts

10th Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes 3 2 13 2 14 -21 17 – – 51 pts

11th Georgia Booth and Richard Abendstern 2 10 8 17 -21 9 12 – – 58 pts

12th Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne 7 13 -17 9 13 11 7 – – 60 pts

13th Peter Kyne and Tom Kyne 14 -18 5 12 5 16 14 – – 66 pts

14th Simon Kings and Jono Loe 18 8 11 6 15 13 -19 – – 71 pts

15th Russell Cormack and Ali Cormack 25 22 21 (DNC) 17 2 8 – – 95 pts

16th Frank Miller and Josh Porter 19 -28 15 14 7 27 13 – – 95 pts

17th Steve Jarred and Tom Jarred 15 14 -22 18 22 14 15 – – 98 pts

18th Maria Richards and Graham Hoy 21 12 14 (DNC) 10 20 23 – – 100 pts

19th Bryan Sargeant and William Sargeant -26 15 18 15 18 17 18 – – 101 pts

20th Drostan O’Reilly and Paul Aldridge 23 19 25 (DNS) 9 19 22 – – 117 pts

Full results available here . . .