Hempel World Cup – Round 2 Board Medals

The four Olympic board classes competing at the Hempel World Cup, Round 2, in Holland completed their Medal racing on Sunday.

Gold Medal winners:

Formula Kite Men – Gomez Benoit (FRA)

Formula Kite Women – Annelous Lammerts (NED)

iQFoil Men – Huig Jan Tak (NED)

iQFoil Women – Maria Belen Bazo (PER)

The five Olympic dinghy classes completed their Medal races on Saturday.

Final Leading positions:

Formula Kite Men

Gold FRA 54 Gomez Benoit

Silver ITA 11 Lorenzo Boschetti

Bronze ITA 24 Riccardo Pianosi

Formula Kite Women

Gold NED 20 Annelous Lammerts

Silver ESP 44 Gisela Pulido Borrell

Bronze ISR 56 Gal Zukerman

iQFoil Men

Gold NED 465 Huig Jan Tak – – 16 pts

Silver NED 36 Max Castelein – – 19 pts

Bronze NED 17 Joost Vink – – 28 pts

iQFoil Women

Gold PER 7 Maria Belen Bazo – – 14 pts

Silver NED 3 Lilian De Geus – – 14 pts

Bronze GER 33 Lena Erdil – – 26 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related Post:

Hempel World Cup – Round 2 Medal Race Results