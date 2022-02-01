RS Elite head to Cowes for International Grand Prix 2022

2022 will be a comeback season for the RS Elite class following two years of cancelled events and events held under Covid restrictions.

The class will return to the Ryal Yacht Squadron at Cowes from 9 to 12 June this year for the Brewin Dolphin RS Elite International Grand Prix 2022, exactly ten years since the class held a highly successful UK National Championship there in 2012.

This year’s event incorporates the 2022 National Championship as part of the larger international event, and there will also be racing for the class at Cowes Week from 30 July to 6 August, for the Tri-Handled Trophy.

Other RS Elite events include the Southern Area Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club from 3 to 5 June.

And the Eastern Area Championship to be held from 27 to 29 August during Burnham Week.

Chichester Harbour Race Week will also feature RS Elite racing from 17 to 19 August.

Full details RS Elite International Grand Prix here . . .

