Covid-19 restrictions in China delay WMRT Final

Further delay for World Match Racing Tour Final in Shenzhen, China

Organisers of the World Match Racing Tour have announced the postponed 2021 WMRT Final scheduled for 15-20 March in Shenzhen, China will not be able to go ahead due to ongoing border closures and Covid-19 restrictions in China.

Despite the event organisers being fully prepared and ready to welcome competitors and officials to Shenzhen in March, it has not been possible to secure the necessary travel visas to China in time for the event, combined with the current minimum 21-day quarantine period for all event participants on arrival in Shenzhen.

“Sadly, the current rules on securing travel visas to China, as well as the minimum isolation period on arrival have made it impossible for us to go ahead with the event.” commented WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance.

The Tour organisers are continuing discussions with their event partner in Shenzhen and local authorities over the coming weeks to explore the options of hosting an additional event to the season later in the year when competitors and officials will be allowed entry to China.

In the meantime, the 2022 WMRT season will start as scheduled in April with the Ficker Cup (13-16 April) and 57th Congressional Cup (18-23 April).

2022 World Match Racing Tour Schedule

Ficker Cup, Long Beach, CA, USA, 13 – 16 April

*Congressional Cup, Long Beach, CA, 18 – 23 April

Szczecin Match Race, Poland, 28 April – 1 May

Porto Montenegro Match Race, 6 – 8 May

NJK Open Spring Cup, Finland, 20 – 22 May

Island Match Cup, Puerto Rico, 24 – 29 May Cancelled

GKSS Spring Cup Sweden, 4 – 5 June

OM International Ledro Match Race, 16 – 19 June

*GKSS Match Cup Marstrand, 4 – 9 July

Chicago Grand Slam, USA, 12 – 14 August

International Match Race for the Detroit Cup, USA, 18 – 21 August

Oakcliff International, Oyster Bay NY, USA, 25 – 29 August

Thompson Cup, Oyster Bay NY, USA, 30 August – 3 September

Baltic Match Race, Estonia, 7 – 11 September

Match Race Germany, 29 September – 3 October

DBS Marina Bay Cup, Singapore, 30 September – 3 October

Polish Open, Szczecin, Poland, 7-9 October

*Bermuda Gold Cup, 17 – 22 October

*Shenzhen Bao’an Match Cup: WMRT Finals 2022, 6-11 December

*World Championship (WC) Events

