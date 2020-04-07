RS Elite International Grand Prix moved to 2022

The Brewin Dolphin RS Elite International Grand Prix, incorporating the UK National Championships, has been postponed to 2022.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Royal Yacht Squadron from 9 to 12 July 2020, the event will now take place from 9 to 12 June 2022.

The postponement of the RS Elite International Grand Prix means that the 2020 RS Elite UK National Championships, which was to have formed part of the regatta, is cancelled this year.

The 2021 UK National Championship will take place at Hayling Island SC on the 22 to 25 July 2021.

The rescheduled Brewin Dolphin RS Elite International Grand Prix incorporating the RS Elite UK National Championships will now take place at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, from 9 to 12 June 2022.

Of the other events in the RS Elite calendar for 2020, the Hayling Island Whitsun Regatta has been postponed to 29 and 30 August 2020 and all other events remain in place for now, but remain under review.

Any other changes to the sailing program will be announced as soon as possible.

