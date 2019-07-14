RS Elite UK Nationals – McIntyre successfully defends title

Mike McIntyre sailing with Simon Childs and Caroline McIntyre successfully defended his title at the RS Elite UK National Championships on Dublin Bay.

McIntyre came under strong pressure from Ossie Stewart who took his fourth race win in the penultimate race on Saturday with McIntyre in fifth place.

With everything counting on the final race, Brian Corry of the Strangford Lough YC took his second win of the week, with Robert Holbrook in second and Paul Fisk third.

But further back Ossie Stewart could only finish in tenth, with McIntyre in 15th which he was able to discard to finish with a total of 22 points. Stewart finished second overall with 27 points.

Third overall went to Paul Fisk with 38 points, fourth to Andy Partington with 51 and fifth to James Yearsley.

McIntyre was also awarded the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta’s best visiting boat award.

RS Elite – 2019 UK National Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (31 entries)

1st 76 Mike McIntyre Hayling Island SC – – 22 pts

2nd 67 Ossie Stewart Hayling Island SC – – 27 pts

3rd 110 Paul & Caroline Fisk Hayling Island SC – – 38 pts

4th 66 Andy Partington Hayling Island SC – – 51 pts

5th 92 James Yearsley Hayling Island SC – – 53 pts

6th 40 Roddy Bowerman Hayling Island SC – – 53 pts

7th 63 Steve Powell Royal Lymington YC – – 54 pts

8th 37 Stephen Polly Royal Ulster YC – – 57 pts

9th 7 Colin & Paul Smith Hayling Island SC – – 60 pts

10th 101 Robert Holbrook Seaview YC – – 69 pts

11th 19 Brian Corry Strangford Lough YC – – 71 pts

12th 65 Toby Strauss Hayling Island SC – – 74 pts

13th 111 Tiffany Brien Royal North of Ireland YC – – 80 pts

14th 68 Richard Bavin Royal Burnham YC – – 81 pts

15th 61 Greg Bell Royal North of Ireland YC – – 90 pts

16th 46 Peter Copsey TBC – – 97 pts

17th 56 Jeff Ralston Royal North of Ireland YC – – 115 pts

18th 107 Neil Fulcher Stone SC – – 121 pts

19th 58 Ed Cody Royal North of Ireland YC – – 123 pts

20th 36 Philip Anderson Strangford Lough YC – – 128 pts

Full results available here