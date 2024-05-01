Racing at Antigua Sailing Week goes past the halfway mark on Day 3 for Citizenship By Investment Unit Race Day.

Antigua is an outpost for the RS Elite keelboat class, normally to be seen racing in the UK, and two RS Elites are match racing their way through Antigua Sailing Week.

Justin Scott’s Donna (USA) leads with 6 wins on 8 pts, from Robbie Ferron’s Team Budget Marine Oozlumbird (SMX) with 2 wins and 12 points.

Race Officer for the RS Elites is Paul Jackson who is enjoying the close match race immensely. “The fight to win the pin, starting on port, picking the lift under the cliffs – it’s great racing!” commented Jackson.

The CSA Racing Classes duked it out on short, sharp, windward leeward courses off Windward Beach.

Sir Hugh Bailey’s Farr 45 Rebel (ANT) had a red hot day with two wins in CSA 1, moving up the big boat rankings to just three point off the leader, after a race win by Woody Cullen’s Swan 58 Wavewalker (USA).

The close racing was exemplified in CSA 3 by a tie for first after CSA time correction between Chris Wood’s Swan 48 Assuage (GBR) and Michel Ngo’s J/133 Credit Mutuel Jivaro (FRA).

The day’s race victory in CSA Club Class Max went to Thierry Bergerault‘s XP-50 Madness (FRA). However, Two Swan 65s are battling it out at the top of the class.

Matthias Maus’ Alpha Centauri of London (GER) and Juerg Schneider’s Saida (SUI) are both from the design board of Sparkman & Stephens and launched in 1973. Saida leads the CSA Club Class Max by two points from Alpha Centauri of London.



CSA Club Class Modern is proving to be a very tight contest.

Sebastian Gylling’s Swan 51 Eira (FIN) leads the class, but Ian Galbraith’s Oyster 53 Jigsaw (SCO) was the day’s race winner, pushing Jigsaw up to second for the regatta on countback from Jon Constantine’s Feeling 39 Imagine of Falmouth (GBR). Germaine Williams’ Harmony 52 Sao Jorge is also in the mix in fourth.

In the One Design Bareboat 3 Class, Helmut Haas’ Dufour 460 Nevis KH+P (GER) leads the class, but a fourth place today has reduced their advantage.

Alex Pfeiffer racing Dufour 460 Culebra KH+P (GER) is just two points behind the leader. Dobler Ulrich’s Dufour 460 Albatross KH+P (GER) is third.

Provisional Results available here . . .