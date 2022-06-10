RS Elite UK National Championship – Day 2 at Cowes

Day 2 of the RS Elite 2022 UK National Championship & International Invitational

Ossie Stewart moves into the overall lead after three more races, his second and third place finishes proving more consistant than Tom Hewitson’s second and eleventh.

But both needed to discard a BFD from the first race of the second day in order to top the leaderboard with 14 and 20 points.

Newcomer to the class Martin Jones (5 5 7) representing the Royal Yacht Squadron who are hosting the regatta, holds third place on 26 points.

Winner of the first race Friday was Simon Brien from the Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club who moves into fourth overall with 29 points.

The second and third races went to Russell Peters but he now has two BFD scores which hold him back in seventh overall.

Conditions for the day were sparkling, with bright sunshine and a westerly breeze of 12 to 15 knots. The cause of the many starting infringements was a strong west going tide pushing the fleet towards the starting line for the first two races.

RS Elite UK National Championship – Leaders after 6 races (40 entries)

1st 67 MORE T VICAR Ossie Stewart 4 2 3 (41/BFD) 3 2 – – 14 pts

2nd 007 SHAKEN NOT STIRRED Tom Hewitson 1 5 1 (41/BFD) 2 11 – – 20 pts

3rd 113 CANDIDA Martin Jones 2 7 (19) 5 5 7 – – 26 pts

4th 111 KIN Simon Brien 5 (13) 7 1 12 4 – – 29 pts

5th 110 LEGS ELEVEN Paul Fisk 6 14 5 6 (41/BFD) 3 – – 34 pts

6th 65 CRAIC Toby Strauss 7 3 9 (41/BFD) 14 6 – – 39 pts

7th 20 RIFF RAFF Russell Peters 3 1 (41/BFD) 41/BFD 1 1 – – 47 pts

8th 101 CENTURION Miles Odell 12 4 13 (41/BFD) 7 14 – – 50 pts

9th 40 BASIL Owen Bowerman 9 9 17 (32) 6 13 – – 54 pts

10th 44 ECLIPSE Steve Fisher 13 6 6 (16) 16 15 – – 56 pts

11th 63 E’TU Alistair Keck 18 11 (29) 3 8 22 – – 62 pts

12th 37 STORM Stephen Polly 8 19 (22) 15 4 17 – – 63 pts

13th 25 FREEBIE KNOT Jostein Aker 10 (30) 15 24 9 5 – – 63 pts

14th 46 THE DOCTOR Peter Copsey 11 21 (26) 2 26 12 – – 72 pts

15th 89 THEO Steven Hammond 16 29 2 9 21 (31) – – 77 pts

16th 53 THE LOVE BUG Michael Browne 15 22 21 7 13 (26) – – 78 pts

17th 6 LITE BLOO Adrian Ward 24 12 4 (41/BFD) 30 16 – – 86 pts

18th 92 URAFIKI James Yearsley 20 18 16 (27) 22 10 – – 86 pts

19th IRL50 ANCHORMAN Oli Loughhead 17 8 (41/BFD) 26 10 29 – – 90 pts

Full results available here . . .