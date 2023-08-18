Lawrie Smith clinches 2023 Edinburgh Cup in match-race final

Lawrie Smith sailing ALFIE clinched the 2023 Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix in style with a win in the final race.
After a three hour postponement the Dragon fleet headed out from Cowes for one final race with a 14.00 start.
Smith sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Ruairidh Scott battled YRED of Peter Gilmour throughout the final race for the title.
Having led from the start Smith was caught at the final mark by Gilmour, but clawed the lead back up the final beat to claim overall victory.
Second was Gilmour sailing with Samuel Gilmour and Yasuhiro Yaji, and third PROVEZZA DRAGON of Andy Beadsworth, Enes Caycak and Simon Fry.
Winner in the Corinthaian fleet was FIT CHICK of Chris Grosscurth sailing with Jono Brown and Emma York.
2023 Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix – Final Leaders (41 entries)
1st GBR 815 ALFIE – – Lawrie Smith 1 1 12 2 1 – – 5 pts
2nd JPN 56 YRED – – Peter Gilmour 2 6 1 1 2 – – 6 pts
3rd TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – – Andy Beadsworth 4 2 3 42 3 – – 12 pts
4th GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – – Grant Gordon 3 3 9 4 6 – – 16 pts
5th GBR 831 JERBOA – – Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 6 7 4 17 7 – – 24 pts
6th SWE 800 MISS BEHAVIOUR – – Jan Secher 5 11 7 5 8 – – 25 pts
7th GER 1075 GRACE – – Hannes Hollaender 11 4 8 21 4 – – 27 pts
8th CAY 9 POWERPLAY – – Peter Cunningham 13 10 2 3 16 – – 28 pts
9th GBR 192 BLUEBOTTLE – – Graham Bailey 10 13 6 9 5 – – 30 pts
10th GBR 818 TRUE STORY – – Martin Payne 18 5 11 10 11 – – 37 pts
11th FRA 428 BANDE A PART – – Gery Trentesaux 16 8 5 12 15 – – 40 pts
12th AUS 551 YEAHNAH – – Pete Cooke 8 12 18 15 10 – – 45 pts
13th SUI 313 FREE – – Dirk Oldenburg 14 24 17 7 9 – – 47 pts
14th GBR 753 FIT CHICK (C) – – Chris Grosscurth 9 9 16 16 42 – – 50 pts
15th IRL 201 JAGUAR SAILING TEAM (C) – – Martin Byrne 7 22 22 8 14 – – 51 pts
16th GBR 633 FEI-LIN’S FLIRTATION – – Ron James 12 14 13 18 42 – – 57 pts
17th GBR 682 ECSTATIC – – Eric Williams 23 16 10 19 13 – – 58 pts
18th GBR 763 BERTIE (C) – – Simon Barter 22 15 14 11 20 – – 60 pts
19th GBR 822 DANISH BLUE (C) – – Poul Richard Hoj Jensen 17 17 20 14 12 – – 60 pts
20th GBR 585 FULL SPEED (C) – – William Swigart 21 23 21 6 42 – – 71 pts