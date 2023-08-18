Lawrie Smith clinches 2023 Edinburgh Cup in match-race final

Lawrie Smith sailing ALFIE clinched the 2023 Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix in style with a win in the final race.

After a three hour postponement the Dragon fleet headed out from Cowes for one final race with a 14.00 start.

Smith sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Ruairidh Scott battled YRED of Peter Gilmour throughout the final race for the title.

Having led from the start Smith was caught at the final mark by Gilmour, but clawed the lead back up the final beat to claim overall victory.

Second was Gilmour sailing with Samuel Gilmour and Yasuhiro Yaji, and third PROVEZZA DRAGON of Andy Beadsworth, Enes Caycak and Simon Fry.

Winner in the Corinthaian fleet was FIT CHICK of Chris Grosscurth sailing with Jono Brown and Emma York.

2023 Edinburgh Cup and UK Dragon Grand Prix – Final Leaders (41 entries)

1st GBR 815 ALFIE – – Lawrie Smith 1 1 12 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd JPN 56 YRED – – Peter Gilmour 2 6 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

3rd TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – – Andy Beadsworth 4 2 3 42 3 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – – Grant Gordon 3 3 9 4 6 – – 16 pts

5th GBR 831 JERBOA – – Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 6 7 4 17 7 – – 24 pts

6th SWE 800 MISS BEHAVIOUR – – Jan Secher 5 11 7 5 8 – – 25 pts

7th GER 1075 GRACE – – Hannes Hollaender 11 4 8 21 4 – – 27 pts

8th CAY 9 POWERPLAY – – Peter Cunningham 13 10 2 3 16 – – 28 pts

9th GBR 192 BLUEBOTTLE – – Graham Bailey 10 13 6 9 5 – – 30 pts

10th GBR 818 TRUE STORY – – Martin Payne 18 5 11 10 11 – – 37 pts

11th FRA 428 BANDE A PART – – Gery Trentesaux 16 8 5 12 15 – – 40 pts

12th AUS 551 YEAHNAH – – Pete Cooke 8 12 18 15 10 – – 45 pts

13th SUI 313 FREE – – Dirk Oldenburg 14 24 17 7 9 – – 47 pts

14th GBR 753 FIT CHICK (C) – – Chris Grosscurth 9 9 16 16 42 – – 50 pts

15th IRL 201 JAGUAR SAILING TEAM (C) – – Martin Byrne 7 22 22 8 14 – – 51 pts

16th GBR 633 FEI-LIN’S FLIRTATION – – Ron James 12 14 13 18 42 – – 57 pts

17th GBR 682 ECSTATIC – – Eric Williams 23 16 10 19 13 – – 58 pts

18th GBR 763 BERTIE (C) – – Simon Barter 22 15 14 11 20 – – 60 pts

19th GBR 822 DANISH BLUE (C) – – Poul Richard Hoj Jensen 17 17 20 14 12 – – 60 pts

20th GBR 585 FULL SPEED (C) – – William Swigart 21 23 21 6 42 – – 71 pts

Full results available here