Firefly National Championship – Day 2 at Tenby

With four races completed of the Firefly National Championship Paul Kameen and Evie Snedker have a three point lead.

Kameen and Snedker have a total of seven points and lead from Steve Tylecote and Alice Lucy, with Jono Pank and Tomeake Diaz in third tied on 14 points with James Hammett and Tiger Tellwright.

This tight leaderboard continues with fifth Stuart and Robbie Hudson on 15 points, sixth Angus Cook and Lucie Hopkins with 17 points and seventh Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson with 18 points.

The event is hosted by Tenby SC continuing through Friday 12 August.

Firefly 2022 National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (43 entries)

1st 2018 Paul Kameen and Evie Snedker – Bosham SC -4 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 3037 Steve Tylecote and Alice Lucy – Rutland SC 5 1 -12 4 – – 10 pts

3rd 1954 Jono Pank and Tomeake Diaz – Imperial Poona YC 3 9 -13 2 – – 14 pts

4th 2594 James Hammett and Tiger Tellwright – Exeter University SC -13 2 9 3 – – 14 pts

5th 3850 Stuart Hudson and Robbie Hudson – Royal Lymington YC -8 8 2 5 – – 15 pts

6th 3695 Angus Cook and Lucie Hopkins – Castaways 1 5 11 -12 – – 17 pts

7th 3007 Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson – Netley SC -10 4 4 10 – – 18 pts

8th 2937 Chris Kameen and Jenny Johnson – Imperial Poona YC 7 13 1 -17 – – 21 pts

9th 3625 Jenny Smallwood and Philip Aldhous – West Oxfordshire SC 9 -17 5 9 – – 23 pts

10th 2803 Ed Smith and Izzy Bretherton – Imperial Poona YC -14 11 6 6 – – 23 pts

11th 3617 Jamie Tylecote and Freya Pembury – Rutland SC 11 7 8 -15 – – 26 pts

12th 3154 Dom Johnson and Izzy Johnson – West Kirby SC 12 10 -17 7 – – 29 pts

13th 3615 Jamie McEwen and Angus McEwen – Royal Lymington YC 2 14 15 -26 – – 31 pts

14th 888 Hamish Walker and Pippa Field – RNSA 6 -21 16 11 – – 33 pts

15th 1979 Ben Tylecote and Tom Onions – Rutland SC 16 -19 14 8 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .