International Fourteen 2022 World Championships

Fifty-two International Fourteen from six nations attended the 2022 World Championships.

The event hosted by the FSC Club in Flensburg, Germany, showcased the growth of the class in Germany with 30 boats from the host nation, many of whom were attending their first i14 championship.

But unfortunately due to the global costs of containers, USA and Australian fleets were unable to attend.

Defending champions Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary dominated the event, counting five race wins from six starts to finish with five points.

Second on the podium were UK National Champions Glenn Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald, who tied on 13 points with Andy Shaw and Rob Stuckett who took third on count-back.

1st Female Helm was Katie Nurton sailing with Cameron Tweedle finishing eighth overall.

1st competitor over 50 was fifth placed Oliver Voss sailing with Eike Ehrig who finished fifth. They were also the top placed German team.

As a development class, the i14 is well known for introducing new technologies to sailboat racing. This year, the fleet focused more on refinement with no significant innovations.

The B6 virtual one design from Ovington was to be joined by a new production run of Hollom 3’s built in Germany. Both boats offer race-winning levels of performance off-the-shelf, which will be vital to attracting newcomers to the class in the build-up to Garda 2024.

The number of female helms and crews at the championship was a real talking point. Flora Preisinger (GER), Lauren Laventure (Can), Katie Nurton (GBR) and Angela Denninger (GER) would all be competing for a top 10 result.

Under-25 Teams from Canada and Hawaii also participated in their first world championship.

The i14 Class 2023 Europeans are planned in Lake Como and a 2024 Worlds in Torbole.

International Fourteen 2022 World Championship – Final Leaders (52 entries)

1st GBR 1565 Archie MASSEY and Harvey HILLARY 1 1 1 -2 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 1553 Glen TRUSWELL and Ed FITZGERALD 3 2 -5 1 3 4 – – 13 pts

3rd GBR 1569 Andy SHAW and Rob STRUCKETT 2 4 2 3 2 -5 – – 13 pts

4th GBR 1561 Douglas PATTISON and Mark TAIT 4 3 7 -8 4 2 – – 20 pts

5th GER 91 Oliver VOSS and Eike EHRIG 7 -9 4 4 6 6 – – 27 pts

6th GBR 1570 George YEOMAN and Jack YEOMAN 6 5 -18 17 5 3 – – 36 pts

7th GBR 1566 Andy FITZGERALD and Rich DOBSON 5 11 12 5 -13 7 – – 40 pts

8th GBR 1557 Katie NURTON and Cameron TWEEDLE 14 8 10 -53 8 9 – – 49 pts

9th GER 28 Georg BORKENSTEIN and Eike DIETRICH 8 17 3 -18 11 12 – – 51 pts

10th GBR 1572 Pete BROMLEY and Hugh MACLEAN 10 12 17 6 -20 8 – – 53 pts

11th CAN 621 Lauren LAVENTURE and Jason LEMIEUX 15 6 11 -53 12 10 – – 54 pts

12th GER 22 Dennis GEHRLEIN and Lasse NIELANDT 9 15 6 12 -16 15 – – 57 pts

13th GER 271 Michel ELLE and Klaas-Lysander BAGINSKI 13 -53 9 11 19 11 – – 63 pts

14th GBR 1530 Alex KNIGHT and Ian LODDER 12 7 8 33 7 -44 – – 67 pts

15th GER 55 Flora PREISINGER and Julius DOMROES 16 16 14 14 9 -19 – – 69 pts

16th GER 221 Stephan HEIM and Robert SCHMIDT 18 18 13 7 17 -22 – – 73 pts

17th GBR 1522 Adam OVINGTON and Stewart KEEGAN 11 20 -24 19 10 20 – – 80 pts

18th AUS 651 Pete NICHOLSON and Elliott MAHAR -23 14 21 10 22 17 – – 84 pts

19th GBR 1568 Liam STACPOOLE and Wayne BARNICOAT 25 21 22 9 14 -26 – – 91 pts

20th GER 23 Henning UCK and Per BLOHM 21 22 15 13 -24 21 – – 92 pts

Full results available here . . .