505 World Championships – Day 2 spent on the wrong course!

Day 2 racing for the 505 Worlds in Cork, Ireland was abandoned for the day.

See the official website announcement below . . . Read it and weep!



There was a postponement onshore for the sailors and the committee spent the day sitting on the offshore race course. Ironically, the inshore course, planned for strong winds and big seas had fantastic sailing conditions.

Given the potential for identical weather tomorrow, the class leadership spent some significant time on the inshore course to ensure that if racing was held there tomorrow it would be fair. And the answer seemed to be yes. It looked to be a very good solution.

