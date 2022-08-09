OK Dinghy Worlds – Cumbley takes lead on day 2

Charlie Cumbley has taken the lead on the second day of the 2022 OK Dinghy World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden.

Cumbley won both races on Tuesday to move ahead of Sweden’s Thomas Hansson-Mild both with 5 points after four races.

Norway’s Lars Johan Brodtkorb drops to third with 6 points after a 14 and 3.

Of his day, Cumbley said, “Pleasantly surprised I think. I just got the better of the tide and the shifts and the left worked really nicely. It was also about little bit of a line in the sand before next year.”

The 2023 OK Dinghy worlds are being held in Britain.



OK Dinghy World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (109 entries)

1st GBR 6 Charlie Cumbley -10 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 1 2 2 -4 – – 5 pts

3rd NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 2 1 -14 3 – – 6 pts

4th SWE 666 Jonas Qvist 5 -7 6 5 – – 16 pts

5th SWE 71 Niklas Edler 3 -110 3 13 – – 19 pts

6th SWE 797 Mats Caap 8 10 -26 2 – – 20 pts

7th DEN 12 Jens Eckardt 9 6 5 -10 – – 20 pts

8th GER 71 André Budzien 4 11 -20 6 – – 21 pts

9th DEN 24 Steen Christensen -24 5 9 9 – – 23 pts

10th SWE 24 Daniel Björndahl 7 -110 13 7 – – 27 pts

11th SWE 58 Tomas Franzén 16 4 -22 12 – – 32 pts

12th NZL 599 Greg Wilcox -25 12 7 18 – – 37 pts

13th FRA 75 Laurent Hay 11 -21 17 11 – – 39 pts

14th DEN 1497 Michael Dinesen -35 9 24 8 – – 41 pts

15th SWE 722 Stefan Jaenson 17 -110 8 21 – – 46 pts

16th SWE 72 Benjamin Hammerö 12 19 19 -42 – – 50 pts

17th GER 77 Sönke Behrens 23 16 16 -30 – – 55 pts

18th BEL 149 Fabian Pic 6 -51 37 14 – – 57 pts

19th SWE 88 Jan-Erik Engholm -47 23 21 15 – – 59 pts

20th AUS 8 Mark Jackson 19 25 -31 22 – – 66 pts

21st SWE 63 Jonas Langner 28 13 -29 27 – – 68 pts

22nd POL 777 Michal Strumnik -51 14 38 16 – – 68 pts

23rd SWE 139 Hans Börjesson 20 29 -35 20 – – 69 pts

24th NZL 565 Simon Probert 14 -110 40 17 – – 71 pts

25th NZL 602 Gordon Sims 36 17 -46 19 – – 72 pts

Full results available here . . .