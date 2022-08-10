RS400 National Championship – Day 2 – Knight and Bownes take lead

Sam Knight and Chris Bownes of Bartley SC take a one point lead after day 2 of the Noble Marine Rooster RS400 National Championships.

In second place are Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley with 5 points and third Steve and Sarah Cockerill on 13 points.

Knight and Bownes won the first race of the day ahead of Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin with Eames and Tilley in third.

Steve and Sarah Cockerill were OCS, but made no mistake in the second race, take the win ahead of Eames and Tilley with Neil McLellan and Hannah Robertson in third place.



RS400 National Championships 2022 – Leaders after 4 races (35 entries)

1st 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes 2 1 1 -9 – – 4 pts

2nd 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley 1 2 -3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 1515 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 3 9 (36.0 OCS) 1 – – 13 pts

4th 1449 Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough 4 -6 4 5 – – 13 pts

5th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson -6 5 5 6 – – 16 pts

6th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin -10 8 2 8 – – 18 pts

7th 1523 Neil McLellan and Hannah Robertson (36.0 RET) 3 14 3 – – 20 pts

8th 1319 Brendan Lynch and Thomas Goodman 9 -12 8 4 – – 21 pts

9th 1398 Philip Murray and Neil Schofield 8 4 -16 10 – – 22 pts

10th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts 5 7 11 -16 – – 23 pts

11th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell (36.0 DNC) 10 6 7 – – 23 pts

12th 1522 John MacKenzie and Andy Box -18 11 10 11 – – 32 pts

13th 1370 Peter Taylor and Ruary Williamson 7 13 -18 14 – – 34 pts

14th 1491 Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson 11 -15 13 12 – – 36 pts

15th 1316 Mike Saul and Oliver Kent 14 18 7 -23 – – 39 pts

