Uffa Fox 50 Celebration – 60+ boats to celebrate Uffa’s legacy

Over 60 boats are entered the Uffa Fox 50 Celebration in Cowes, hosted 18 to 21 August by the Royal London YC.

Amongst the most recent entries is Vigilant, a 22 Square Metre, that Uffa designed and built in 1930 and then sailed to Sweden and back. The boat has recently been restored by the Elephant Boatyard and is now for sale.

With boats ranging from his famous series of Atalanta cruising designs down to the humble Firefly, this promises to be a feast of nostalgia and some great sailing.

While the most numerous entry is from the Flying Fifteen class, whose European championships are the following week, some of the oldest boats are to be found amongst the vintage International 14s, with boats dating back to the 1930s.

Other classes with entries in already include the Albacore, Firefly, National 12, National 18, National Redwing, a Pegasus and a very rare Flying 10.

The opening reception for the event will be held at the “Commodore’s House”, right on the shores of Cowes Harbour, the building where Uffa lived, had his design office and built a few boats.

The dinghies taking part will be berthed on Cowes Parade when not sailing, so on view for the public to admire, while there is rumour that a very famous Flying Fifteen may also be on display.

