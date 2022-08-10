505 Worlds in battle to reach minimum race series requirement

Day 3 of the 505 Worlds at Crosshaven, Ireland, completed and still only one race on the leader board.

With a second day of racing lost, pressure is on to get some races completed on Thursday, a scheduled lay day.

Four races are required to be completed to constitute a championship series, but the weather forecast is not looking hopeful.

For the second day in a row the planned racecourse offshore had zero wind and an attempt was made to race on the inshore course where there has been localised breeze inshore over the last few days.

The 505 class requires more than 5 knots over the course otherwise racing is abandoned. Two races were started in 7-8 knots but both were abandoned halfway through when it dropped to 3 knots.



Racing is scheduled to finish on Saturday 13 August.

505 World Championships 2022 – Provisional Leaders after Race 1 (78 entries)

1st USA 9245 Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine – – 1 pts

2nd GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane – – 2 pts

3rd USA 9080 Morgan Pinckney and Garrett Brown – – 3 pts

4th GBR 9240 Nathan Batchelor and Nathan Batchelor – – 4 pts

5th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit – – 5 pts

6th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff – – 6 pts

7th SWE 9181 Malin Broberg and Johan Röök – – 7 pts

8th AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne – – 8 pts

9th GBR 9232 Steve Irish and Norman Byrd – – 9 pts

10th CAN 9200 Alexander Meller and Fiona Collins – – 10 pts

