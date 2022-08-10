OK Dinghy Worlds – Cumbley goes clear on day 3

Charlie Cumbley broke the stalmate with Sweden’s Thomas Hansson-Mild on Wednesday to take a three point lead of the OK Dinghy Worlds in Marstrand, Sweden.
Norway’s Lars Johan Brodtkorb holds onto third overall, with Niklas Edler of Sweden moving into fourth and Jens Eckardt of Denmark now fifth.
Two races were completed in a building breeze and clearing skies.
Race 5 saw André Budzien of Germany control the left with a great start and was clear ahead to build a good lead.
Cumbley ate into it on the last upwind to finish second with Eckardt, finishing in third. Hansson-Mild picked up a UFD.
The start was very tricky for race 6 with the current at the pin catching out a few. However, Edler emerged from the commotion to round first and extend away downwind.
He was chased hard by Brodtkorb, Cumbley, Hansson-Mid and Eckardt, finishing in that order. The wind increased for some amazing sailing conditions with some great waves and sunshine and a lot of smiling, happy faces.
The leaading three are covered by just four points with two days racing to go . . . with the possibility of four more races.
OK Dinghy Worlds – Leading Results after 6 races
1st GBR Charlie Cumbley -10 3 1 1 2 3 – – 10 pts
2nd SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild 1 2 2 4 -110 4 – – 13 pts
3rd NOR Lars Johan Brodtkorb 2 1 -14 3 6 2 – – 14 pts
4th SWE Niklas Edler 3 5.6 3 -13 8 1 – – 20.6 pts
5th DEN Jens Eckardt 9 6 5 -10 3 5 – – 28 pts
6th GER André Budzien 4 11 -20 6 1 7 – – 29 pts
7th SWE Jonas Qvist 5 7 6 5 7 -19 – – 30 pts
8th SWE Mats Caap 8 10 -26 2 13 9 – – 42 pts
9th FRA Laurent Hay 11 -21 17 11 4 6 – – 49 pts
10th SWE Daniel Björndahl 7 -110 13 7 17 8 – – 52 pts
11th SWE Stefan Jaenson 17 -110 8 21 5 17 – – 68 pts
12th NZL Greg Wilcox -25 12 7 18 11 21 – – 69 pts
13th DEN Steen Christensen 24 5 9 9 24 -38 – – 71 pts
14th SWE Tomas Franzén 16 4 22 12 20 -25 – – 74 pts
15th SWE Benjamin Hammerö 12 19 19 -42 12 14 – – 76 pts
16th BEL Fabian Pic 6 -51 37 14 9 15 – – 81 pts
17th GER Sönke Behrens 23 16 16 -30 16 20 – – 91 pts
18th DEN Michael Dinesen 35 9 24 8 -39 18 – – 94 pts
19th AUS Mark Jackson 19 25 -31 22 21 13 – – 100 pts
20th SWE Hans Börjesson 20 29 -35 20 25 10 – – 104 pts
21st SWE Patric Mure 27 -41 23 35 10 11 – – 106 pts
22nd SWE Laban Sörén 15 20 -61 41 22 16 – – 114 pts
23rd SWE Jan-Erik Engholm 47 23 21 15 -55 12 – – 118 pts
24th NOR Halvor Schøyen 29 -110 30 23 15 26 – – 123 pts
25th SWE Jonas Langner 28 13 29 27 27 -110 – – 124 pts