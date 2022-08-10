OK Dinghy Worlds – Cumbley goes clear on day 3

Charlie Cumbley broke the stalmate with Sweden’s Thomas Hansson-Mild on Wednesday to take a three point lead of the OK Dinghy Worlds in Marstrand, Sweden.

Norway’s Lars Johan Brodtkorb holds onto third overall, with Niklas Edler of Sweden moving into fourth and Jens Eckardt of Denmark now fifth.

Two races were completed in a building breeze and clearing skies.

Race 5 saw André Budzien of Germany control the left with a great start and was clear ahead to build a good lead.

Cumbley ate into it on the last upwind to finish second with Eckardt, finishing in third. Hansson-Mild picked up a UFD.

The start was very tricky for race 6 with the current at the pin catching out a few. However, Edler emerged from the commotion to round first and extend away downwind.

He was chased hard by Brodtkorb, Cumbley, Hansson-Mid and Eckardt, finishing in that order. The wind increased for some amazing sailing conditions with some great waves and sunshine and a lot of smiling, happy faces.

The leaading three are covered by just four points with two days racing to go . . . with the possibility of four more races.

OK Dinghy Worlds – Leading Results after 6 races

1st GBR Charlie Cumbley -10 3 1 1 2 3 – – 10 pts

2nd SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild 1 2 2 4 -110 4 – – 13 pts

3rd NOR Lars Johan Brodtkorb 2 1 -14 3 6 2 – – 14 pts

4th SWE Niklas Edler 3 5.6 3 -13 8 1 – – 20.6 pts

5th DEN Jens Eckardt 9 6 5 -10 3 5 – – 28 pts

6th GER André Budzien 4 11 -20 6 1 7 – – 29 pts

7th SWE Jonas Qvist 5 7 6 5 7 -19 – – 30 pts

8th SWE Mats Caap 8 10 -26 2 13 9 – – 42 pts

9th FRA Laurent Hay 11 -21 17 11 4 6 – – 49 pts

10th SWE Daniel Björndahl 7 -110 13 7 17 8 – – 52 pts

11th SWE Stefan Jaenson 17 -110 8 21 5 17 – – 68 pts

12th NZL Greg Wilcox -25 12 7 18 11 21 – – 69 pts

13th DEN Steen Christensen 24 5 9 9 24 -38 – – 71 pts

14th SWE Tomas Franzén 16 4 22 12 20 -25 – – 74 pts

15th SWE Benjamin Hammerö 12 19 19 -42 12 14 – – 76 pts

16th BEL Fabian Pic 6 -51 37 14 9 15 – – 81 pts

17th GER Sönke Behrens 23 16 16 -30 16 20 – – 91 pts

18th DEN Michael Dinesen 35 9 24 8 -39 18 – – 94 pts

19th AUS Mark Jackson 19 25 -31 22 21 13 – – 100 pts

20th SWE Hans Börjesson 20 29 -35 20 25 10 – – 104 pts

21st SWE Patric Mure 27 -41 23 35 10 11 – – 106 pts

22nd SWE Laban Sörén 15 20 -61 41 22 16 – – 114 pts

23rd SWE Jan-Erik Engholm 47 23 21 15 -55 12 – – 118 pts

24th NOR Halvor Schøyen 29 -110 30 23 15 26 – – 123 pts

25th SWE Jonas Langner 28 13 29 27 27 -110 – – 124 pts

Full results available here . . .