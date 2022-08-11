Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race – Day 4 Video Update

Live update of the Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race with analysis from RORC Race Director Chris Stone and RORC Race Reporter Louay Habib.

Latest Update 11 August 2022: All of the fleet are now racing along the West Coast of Ireland. Progress continues to be slow but the beautiful, rugged coast is providing stunning vistas.

There is hope of escaping the high pressure into better breeze; IMOCA Medallia has found wind at the front of the boats.

After IRC time correction Haspa Hamburg leads IRC One, with Palby Marine second and the German JV53 Bank von Bremen skippered by Christoph Tschernischen in third.

Due to slow progress and work commitments two of the leading Class40s have retired from the race: Andrea Fornaro’s Influence and Antoine Magre’s Palanad 3. Both teams are returning to base and all is well on board.

Videos and news from the 30 teams competing in the 2022 RORC race.



