RS400 National Championship – Day 3 and two more races

Away from the problems of the International 505 Worlds over in Ireland the RS400 class are racking up the races at their Noble Marine Rooster RS400 National Championships.

They had a wait for the racing to start on day 3, but start it did and continued to a successful conclusion.

New leaders are Chris Eames and Rachel Tilley (-15, 1) of QMSC with 9 points after the first discard.

Second are Sam Knight and Chris Bownes (UFD, 3) with 16 points and in third, after the best result of the day, Steve and Sarah Cockerill (1, 4) on 18 points.

Just off the podium places are Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough with 20 points and in fifth Stewart and Sarah Robertson with 25 points.

Two days and four possible races to go for this event at the East Lothian Yacht Club.



RS400 National Championships 2022 – Leaders after 6 races (35 entries)

1st 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley 1 2 3 2 -15 1 – – 9 pts

2nd 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes 2 1 1 9 (UFD) 3 – – 16 pts

3rd 1515 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 3 9 (OCS) 1 1 4 – – 18 pts

4th 1449 Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough 4 -6 4 5 2 5 – – 20 pts

5th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 6 5 5 6 3 -13 – – 25 pts

6th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin 10 8 2 8 4 -16 – – 32 pts

7th 1319 Brendan Lynch and Thomas Goodman 9 -12 8 4 10 11 – – 42 pts

8th 1398 Philip Murray and Neil Schofield 8 4 -16 10 16 8 – – 46 pts

9th 1316 Mike Saul and Oliver Kent 14 18 7 -23 11 2 – – 52 pts

10th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts 5 7 11 16 19 -20 – – 58 pts

11th 844 Ronald Millar and Fraser Mulford 16 16 9 -19 7 12 – – 60 pts

12th 1491 Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson 11 15 13 12 9 (BFD) – – 60 pts

13th 968 Kevan Gibb and Roo Purves 15 21 (DNC) 13 5 7 – – 61 pts

14th 1522 John MacKenzie and Andy Box 18 11 10 11 13 -22 – – 63 pts

15th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell (DNC) 10 6 7 36.0 UFD 6 – – 65 pts

