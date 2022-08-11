OK Dinghy Worlds – Day 4 – Edler reels in Cumbley

Sweden’s Niklas Edler jumped into second place, closing the gap on Charlie Cumbley and setting-up a match-race finish at the OK Dinghy Worlds in Marstrand, Sweden.
Edler with 2 and 1 finishes now has 22.4 points, while Cumbley with after an 11 and 2 has 22 points and just managed to hold onto his lead by the slimmest of margins.
Edlar’s redress average points means that his Race 2 score will change after every race so it will go down to the wire.
Norway’s Lars Johan Brodtkorb holds onto third overall with 29 points and Jens Eckardt of Denmark, aho won the first racae, is now fourth with 39 points.
No one else made any real inroads into the podium group.
Sweden’s Thomas Hansson-Mild (26, 6) dropped back to fifth, and Jonas Qvist (20, 10) is sixth on 59 points.
It now all depends on the final day races.
OK Dinghy Worlds – Leading Results after 8 races
1st GBR Charlie Cumbley 10 3 1 1 2 3 -11 2 – – 22 pts
2nd SWE Niklas Edler 3 4.4 RDG 3 -13 8 1 2 1 – – 22.4 pts
3rd NOR Lars Johan Brodtkorb 2 1 -14 3 6 2 10 5 – – 29 pts
4th DEN Jens Eckardt 9 6 5 10 3 5 1 -24 – – 39 pts
5th SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild 1 2 2 4 -110 4 26 6 – – 45 pts
6th SWE Jonas Qvist 5 7 6 5 7 19 -20 10 – – 59 pts
7th SWE Mats Caap 8 10 -26 2 13 9 3 17 – – 62 pts
8th SWE Daniel Björndahl 7 -110 13 7 17 8 13 3 – – 68 pts
9th GER André Budzien 4 11 20 6 1 7 23 -110 – – 72 pts
10th FRA Laurent Hay 11 21 17 11 4 6 18 -33 – – 88 pts
11th SWE Tomas Franzén 16 4 22 12 20 -25 5 12 – – 91 pts
12th NZL Greg Wilcox -25 12 7 18 11 21 7 16 – – 92 pts
13th DEN Steen Christensen 24 5 9 9 24 -38 8 30 – – 109 pts
14th SWE Hans Börjesson 20 29 -35 20 25 10 19 4 – – 127 pts
15th SWE Stefan Jaenson 17 -110 8 21 5 17 43 18 – – 129 pts
16th GER Sönke Behrens 23 16 16 30 16 20 -39 8 – – 129 pts
17th SWE Benjamin Hammerö 12 19 19 -42 12 14 15 41 – – 132 pts
18th DEN Michael Dinesen 35 9 24 8 39 18 4 -45 – – 137 pts
19th AUS Mark Jackson 19 25 31 22 21 13 -44 9 – – 140 pts
20th NZL Simon Probert 14 -110 40 17 32 27 16 7 – – 153 pts