OK Dinghy Worlds – Day 4 – Edler reels in Cumbley

Sweden’s Niklas Edler jumped into second place, closing the gap on Charlie Cumbley and setting-up a match-race finish at the OK Dinghy Worlds in Marstrand, Sweden.

Edler with 2 and 1 finishes now has 22.4 points, while Cumbley with after an 11 and 2 has 22 points and just managed to hold onto his lead by the slimmest of margins.

Edlar’s redress average points means that his Race 2 score will change after every race so it will go down to the wire.

Norway’s Lars Johan Brodtkorb holds onto third overall with 29 points and Jens Eckardt of Denmark, aho won the first racae, is now fourth with 39 points.



No one else made any real inroads into the podium group.

Sweden’s Thomas Hansson-Mild (26, 6) dropped back to fifth, and Jonas Qvist (20, 10) is sixth on 59 points.

It now all depends on the final day races.

OK Dinghy Worlds – Leading Results after 8 races

1st GBR Charlie Cumbley 10 3 1 1 2 3 -11 2 – – 22 pts

2nd SWE Niklas Edler 3 4.4 RDG 3 -13 8 1 2 1 – – 22.4 pts

3rd NOR Lars Johan Brodtkorb 2 1 -14 3 6 2 10 5 – – 29 pts

4th DEN Jens Eckardt 9 6 5 10 3 5 1 -24 – – 39 pts

5th SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild 1 2 2 4 -110 4 26 6 – – 45 pts

6th SWE Jonas Qvist 5 7 6 5 7 19 -20 10 – – 59 pts

7th SWE Mats Caap 8 10 -26 2 13 9 3 17 – – 62 pts

8th SWE Daniel Björndahl 7 -110 13 7 17 8 13 3 – – 68 pts

9th GER André Budzien 4 11 20 6 1 7 23 -110 – – 72 pts

10th FRA Laurent Hay 11 21 17 11 4 6 18 -33 – – 88 pts

11th SWE Tomas Franzén 16 4 22 12 20 -25 5 12 – – 91 pts

12th NZL Greg Wilcox -25 12 7 18 11 21 7 16 – – 92 pts

13th DEN Steen Christensen 24 5 9 9 24 -38 8 30 – – 109 pts

14th SWE Hans Börjesson 20 29 -35 20 25 10 19 4 – – 127 pts

15th SWE Stefan Jaenson 17 -110 8 21 5 17 43 18 – – 129 pts

16th GER Sönke Behrens 23 16 16 30 16 20 -39 8 – – 129 pts

17th SWE Benjamin Hammerö 12 19 19 -42 12 14 15 41 – – 132 pts

18th DEN Michael Dinesen 35 9 24 8 39 18 4 -45 – – 137 pts

19th AUS Mark Jackson 19 25 31 22 21 13 -44 9 – – 140 pts

20th NZL Simon Probert 14 -110 40 17 32 27 16 7 – – 153 pts

Full results available here . . .