RS400 National Championship – Penultimate day at East Lothian

Chris Eames and Rachel Tilley extend their lead at the Noble Marine Rooster RS400 National Championships.

A single race, won by Roo Purves and Callum Gibb, was all that was managed on Thursday for the 35 competitors at the East Lothian Yacht Club.

Eames and Tilley finished second and now have 11 points going into the final day.

Sam Knight and Chris Bownes remain in second place with 22 points as Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough move into third with 23 points.

Steve and Sarah Cockerill were seventh, slipping back to fourth overall on 25 points.

As the wind departed, AP over A was signalled and the fleet returned to the shore, the day done.

Final day Friday and if at least one more race is completed the second discard will kick-in!

RS400 National Championships 2022 – Leaders after 7 races (35 entries)

1st 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley 1 2 3 2 -15 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes 2 1 1 9 (UFD) 3 6 – – 22 pts

3rd 1449 Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough 4 -6 4 5 2 5 3 – – 23 pts

4th 1515 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 3 9 (OCS) 1 1 4 7 – – 25 pts

5th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson 6 5 5 6 3 -13 5 – – 30 pts

6th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin 10 8 2 8 4 -16 9 – – 41 pts

7th 1319 Brendan Lynch and Thomas Goodman 9 12 8 4 10 11 -14 – – 54 pts

8th 968 Roo Purves and Callum Gibb 15 20 (DNC) 13 5 7 1 – – 61 pts

9th 1398 Philip Murray and Neil Schofield 8 4 -16 10 16 8 15 – – 61 pts

10th 1316 Mike Saul and Oliver Kent 14 18 7 -22 11 2 11 – – 63 pts

11th 1491 Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson 11 15 13 12 9 (BFD) 4 – – 64 pts

12th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell (DNC) 10 6 7 UFD 6 8 – – 73 pts

13th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts 5 7 11 16 19 20 -23 – – 78 pts

14th 844 Ronald Millar and Fraser Mulford 16 16 9 -19 7 12 19 – – 79 pts

15th 1523 Neil McLellan and Hannah Robertson (RET) 3 14 3 12 BFD 12 – – 80 pts

Full results available here . . .