505 Worlds – Day 5 and they are finally racing again

Day 5 of the 505 Worlds at Crosshaven, Ireland, and still only one race on the leader board, but that is all about to change as the fleet are starting their second race of the championship!

It is Friday and finally race 2 is underway . . . Three races are on the schedule for the day.

The event finishes on Saturday and needs four races completed to count as a World Championship.





News Flash. . .



Race 2 LEADERS provisional:

1st USA 9245, 2nd USA 9106, 3rd GBR 9240, 4th AUS 8801, 5th AUS 909i, 6th RSa 9083

Race 3 LEADERS provisional:

1st GBR 9240, 2nd USA 9245, 3rdAUS 8801, 4th USA 9191, 5th USA 9091, 6th GER 9121, 7th GBR 9238

They are going for a third race today . . .

