505 Worlds – We have a Championship now we just need a Champion!

After two days without enough wind and a lay day, day 5 delivered with three additional races completed to reach the magic four race mark to consitute a valid World Championship.

Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine of the USA made the most of the light breeze to add a 1, 2, 1 to their score and lead overall with 5 points.

In second are the British pair, Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (3, 1, 2) with 10 points, and third Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne (4, 3, 7) of Australia on 22 points.

Rounding out the top six are Germany’s Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff on 27 pts, Morgan Pinckney and Garrett Brown of the USA with 38 pts, and Britain’s Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit on 43 pts.

Although finally reaching the four race completed mark validates the championship, it has not yet triggered the discard, which will occur after a fifth race is completed.

It is expected that Saturday, the final day, at least two races will be attempted . . . no warning signal may be made after 15:00 hrs.

If one or more additional races are completed that will trigger a discard of a competitors worse score.

This could effect the final leading positions, although it is looking like a straight shot-out between USA’s McNay/Paine and GBR’s Batchelor/Pascoe for the 2022 505 World Championship.

505 World Championships 2022 – Provisional Leaders after Race 4 (78 entries)

1st USA 9245 Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine 1 1 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 9240 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe 4 3 1 2 – – 10 pts

3rd AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne 8 4 3 7 – – 22 pts

4th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff 6 10 6 5 – – 27 pts

5th USA 9080 Morgan Pinckney and Garrett Brown 3 19 12 4 – – 38 pts

6th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit 5 18 7 13 – – 43 pts

7th USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 22 2 11 9 – – 44 pts

8th SWE 9181 Malin Broberg and Johan Röök 7 30 4 12 – – 53 pts

9th USA 9153 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson 18 17 8 10 – – 53 pts

10th IRL 9039 Ewen Barry and Charles Dwyer 17 8 28 6 – – 59 pts

11th USA 9091 Andy Beeckman and Reeve Dunne 21 5 5 31 – – 62 pts

12th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane 2 12 15 34 – – 63 pts

13th USA 9004 Nic Baird and Eric Anderson 12 20 20 22 – – 74 pts

14th RSA 9063 James Largier and Richard Hutton-Squire 16 6 41 16 – – 79 pts

15th GER 9241 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess 23 15 23 24 – – 85 pts

16th GBR 9232 Steve Irish and Norman Byrd 9 46 13 18 – – 86 pts

17th USA 9102 Douglas Hagan and Paul VonGrey 15 26 34 15 – – 90 pts

18th AUS 9191 Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston 41 11 40 3 – – 95 pts

19th CAN 9200 Alexander Meller and Fiona Collins 10 38 25 23 – – 96 pts

20th FRA 9220 Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot 13 50 16 17 – – 96 pts

21st GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Stewart Mears 25 14 17 40 – – 96 pts

22nd GER 9182 Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer 11 24 33 30 – – 98 pts

23rd FRA 9147 Heeve de Kergariou and Tristan Le Jeune 31 31 26 11 – – 99 pts

24th GER 9198 Lena Stückl and Johannes Tellen 52 7 39 14 – – 112 pts

25th GER 9070 Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg 20 34 27 35 – – 116 pts

