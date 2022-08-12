OK Dinghy Worlds – Charlie Cumbley is 2022 World Champion

Charlie Cumbley of Britain has won the 2022 OK Dinghy World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden.

Although the fleet was released shortly after midday with a light wind in place and under hot sunny skies, the breeze dropped and all further racing was abandoned shortly before the 15.00 time limit.

Cumbly finished the championship with 22 pts, Niklas Edler from Sweden with 22.4 pts took the silver and Lars Johan Brodtkorb from Norway with 29 pts claimed the bronze.

Cumbley on winning a world title, “It’s pretty big. I’ve had a few nationals under the belt, but never a worlds, so it’s a special feeling to finally get one tucked away, especially in the OK, and to see the guys I have been racing around with the last five or six years, to win it here is amazing.”

On defending in 2023. “My focus was on Lyme Regis next year, so to go there as the world champion is a really nice feeling.”

“It’s going to be a great event and I have spoken to a lot of people here and they are really excited to go to Lyme Regis. It’s a great venue and I think it’s going to be an awesome world championship”

OK Dinghy Worlds 2022 – Final Leading Results after 8 races (109 entries)

1st GBR Charlie Cumbley 10 3 1 1 2 3 -11 2 – – 22 pts

2nd SWE Niklas Edler 3 4.4 RDG 3 -13 8 1 2 1 – – 22.4 pts

3rd NOR Lars Johan Brodtkorb 2 1 -14 3 6 2 10 5 – – 29 pts

4th DEN Jens Eckardt 9 6 5 10 3 5 1 -24 – – 39 pts

5th SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild 1 2 2 4 -110 4 26 6 – – 45 pts

6th SWE Jonas Qvist 5 7 6 5 7 19 -20 10 – – 59 pts

7th SWE Mats Caap 8 10 -26 2 13 9 3 17 – – 62 pts

8th SWE Daniel Björndahl 7 -110 13 7 17 8 13 3 – – 68 pts

9th GER André Budzien 4 11 20 6 1 7 23 -110 – – 72 pts

10th FRA Laurent Hay 11 21 17 11 4 6 18 -33 – – 88 pts

11th SWE Tomas Franzén 16 4 22 12 20 -25 5 12 – – 91 pts

12th NZL Greg Wilcox -25 12 7 18 11 21 7 16 – – 92 pts

13th DEN Steen Christensen 24 5 9 9 24 -38 8 30 – – 109 pts

14th SWE Hans Börjesson 20 29 -35 20 25 10 19 4 – – 127 pts

15th SWE Stefan Jaenson 17 -110 8 21 5 17 43 18 – – 129 pts

Other OK World Trophies:

Veteran: Charlie Cumbley, GBR

Master: Mats Caap, SWE

Grand Master: Pascal Tetard, FRA

Junior: Tim Lindgren, SWE

Woman: Jessica Finke, GER

Best from home country: Niklas Edlar, SWE

Elvstrøm Trophy: Charlie Cumbley, GBR

Geest Trophy: Jessica Finke, GER

