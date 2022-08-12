OK Dinghy Worlds – Charlie Cumbley is 2022 World Champion

Charlie Cumbley of Britain has won the 2022 OK Dinghy World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden.
Although the fleet was released shortly after midday with a light wind in place and under hot sunny skies, the breeze dropped and all further racing was abandoned shortly before the 15.00 time limit.
Cumbly finished the championship with 22 pts, Niklas Edler from Sweden with 22.4 pts took the silver and Lars Johan Brodtkorb from Norway with 29 pts claimed the bronze.
Cumbley on winning a world title, “It’s pretty big. I’ve had a few nationals under the belt, but never a worlds, so it’s a special feeling to finally get one tucked away, especially in the OK, and to see the guys I have been racing around with the last five or six years, to win it here is amazing.”
On defending in 2023. “My focus was on Lyme Regis next year, so to go there as the world champion is a really nice feeling.”
“It’s going to be a great event and I have spoken to a lot of people here and they are really excited to go to Lyme Regis. It’s a great venue and I think it’s going to be an awesome world championship”
OK Dinghy Worlds 2022 – Final Leading Results after 8 races (109 entries)
1st GBR Charlie Cumbley 10 3 1 1 2 3 -11 2 – – 22 pts
2nd SWE Niklas Edler 3 4.4 RDG 3 -13 8 1 2 1 – – 22.4 pts
3rd NOR Lars Johan Brodtkorb 2 1 -14 3 6 2 10 5 – – 29 pts
4th DEN Jens Eckardt 9 6 5 10 3 5 1 -24 – – 39 pts
5th SWE Thomas Hansson-Mild 1 2 2 4 -110 4 26 6 – – 45 pts
6th SWE Jonas Qvist 5 7 6 5 7 19 -20 10 – – 59 pts
7th SWE Mats Caap 8 10 -26 2 13 9 3 17 – – 62 pts
8th SWE Daniel Björndahl 7 -110 13 7 17 8 13 3 – – 68 pts
9th GER André Budzien 4 11 20 6 1 7 23 -110 – – 72 pts
10th FRA Laurent Hay 11 21 17 11 4 6 18 -33 – – 88 pts
11th SWE Tomas Franzén 16 4 22 12 20 -25 5 12 – – 91 pts
12th NZL Greg Wilcox -25 12 7 18 11 21 7 16 – – 92 pts
13th DEN Steen Christensen 24 5 9 9 24 -38 8 30 – – 109 pts
14th SWE Hans Börjesson 20 29 -35 20 25 10 19 4 – – 127 pts
15th SWE Stefan Jaenson 17 -110 8 21 5 17 43 18 – – 129 pts
Full results available here . . .
Other OK World Trophies:
Veteran: Charlie Cumbley, GBR
Master: Mats Caap, SWE
Grand Master: Pascal Tetard, FRA
Junior: Tim Lindgren, SWE
Woman: Jessica Finke, GER
Best from home country: Niklas Edlar, SWE
Elvstrøm Trophy: Charlie Cumbley, GBR
Geest Trophy: Jessica Finke, GER