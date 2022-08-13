RS400 National Championship – Knight and Bownes take title with double win

Sam Knight and Chris Bownes of Bartley SC are the 2022 Noble Marine Rooster RS400 National Champions.

Knight and Bownes wrapped up the championship, hosted by East Lothian YC, with back to back wins to finish with 22 points and five points clear of second placed Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley of QMSC.

In third place were Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough of Dalgety Bay SC with 29 points.

RS400 National Championships 2022 – Final after 10 races (35 entries)

1st 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – Bartley Sc – – 22 pts

2nd 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley – QMSC – – 27 pts

3rd 1449 Jamie Calder and Keith Bedborough – Dalgety Bay SC – – 29 pts

4th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson – Royal Forth YC – – 33 pts

5th 1515 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – Stokes Bay SC – – 34 pts

6th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin – Llangorse SC – – 60 pts

7th 1491 Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson – Lochaber – – 64 pts

8th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell – West Riding SC – – 67 pts

9th 968 Roo Purves and Callum Gibb – Largo Bay SC – – 75 pts

10th 1398 Philip Murray and Neil Schofield – Tynemouth SC – – 75 pts

11th 1319 Brendan Lynch and Thomas Goodman – East Lothian YC – – 76 pts

12th 1523 Neil McLellan and Hannah Robertson – Dalgety Bay SC – – 79 pts

13th 1316 Mike Saul and Oliver Kent – Yorkshire dales SC – – 82 pts

14th 844 Ronald Millar and Fraser Mulford – Royal Forth YC – – 97 pts

15th 1460 Charlie Exley and Dave Exley – Leigh and Lowton SC – – 98 pts

16th 768 Angus Marshall and Ellen Clark – Dalgety Bay SC – – 106 pts

17th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts – Tynemouth – – 112 pts

18th 1522 John MacKenzie and Andy Box – Dalgety Bay SC – – 114 pts

19th 1370 Peter Taylor and Ruary Williamson – Dalgety Bay SC – – 122 pts

20th 612 Rory Ferrier and Ben – East Lothian YC – – 125 pts

21st 1311 Michael Gorzkowski and Sam Room – Queen Mary SC – – 136 pts

22nd 1467 Martin Spencer and Vanessa Evans – Leigh and Lowton SC – – 137 pts

23rd 1483 John Wilson and Laura Glover – East Lothian YC – – 167 pts

24th 1073 Jamie Rogers and Neil McLaren – HLSc – – 175 pts

25th 877 William Findlay and Tom McMeekin – Strangford SC – – 182 pts

26th 1148 Hester Robertson and Richard Hope – Dalgety Bay SC – – 189 pts

27th 1435 Matt Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan – Warsash SC – – 196 pts

28th 1427 Carl Whitehead and Carol Milner – Filey S C – – 197 pts

29th 762 Paul McMeekin and Jane McMeekin – Strangford SC – – 208 pts

30th 1521 Andy Powell and Robert Bailey – Warsash SC – – 218 pts

31st 1252 Emma Palmer and Michael Wilkinson – Dalgety Bay SC – – 228 pts

32nd 1195 Doug Laurie-Pie and Bruce Millar – East Lothian YC – – 233 pts

33rd 1445 Phil Britton and Michael Atkinson – Royal Findhorn YC – – 236 pts

34th 370 Martin Booth and Alan Mclean – Royal Findhorn YC – – 237 pts

35th 1294 Mike Grant and Alan Birse – Largs SC – – 242 pts