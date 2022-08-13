505 Worlds – McNay and Paine of the USA are 2022 Champions

Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine of the USA topped and tailed their 505 World Title series with race wins . . . Finishing with five wins in their scoreline on 7 points.

Britain’s Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (3, -7, 2) finished in second place with 15 points, and Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne (6, 2, 5) of Australia in third with 27 points.

Three races on Saturday completed the championship, with McNay and Paine posting their worst result in the first (R5), a seventh which became their discard, but then finishing with back-to-back wins to close out the 2022 World Title.

505 World Championships 2022 – Final Leaders after Race 7 (78 entries)

1st USA 9245 Stuart Mcnay and Caleb Paine – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 9240 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 15 pts

3rd AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne – – 27 pts

4th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff – – 36 pts

5th USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry – – 47 pts

6th USA 9080 Morgan Pinckney and Garrett Brown – – 57 pts

7th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit – – 57 pts

8th USA 9091 Andy Beeckman and Reeve Dunne – – 59 pts

9th USA 9153 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 64 pts

10th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane – – 71 pts

11th GER 9241 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess – – 76 pts

12th IRL 9039 Ewen Barry and Charles Dwyer – – 90 pts

13th AUS 9191 Malcolm Higgins and Nick Johnston – – 95 pts

14th USA 9004 Nic Baird and Eric Anderson – – 102 pts

15th RSA 9063 James Largier and Richard Hutton-Squire – – 113 pts

16th GER 9198 Lena Stückl and Johannes Tellen – – 119 pts

17th GBR 9232 Steve Irish and Norman Byrd – – 119 pts

18th GER 9070 Stefan Koechlin and Andreas Achterberg – – 122 pts

19th USA 9102 Douglas Hagan and Paul VonGrey – – 122 pts

20th SWE 9181 Malin Broberg and Johan Röök – – 123 pts

21st FRA 9220 Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot – – 123 pts

22nd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel – – 131 pts

23rd DEN 9055 Fabiola Wonterghem and Michael Wonterghem – – 132 pts

24th GBR 8935 Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon – – 143 pts

25th CAN 9200 Alexander Meller and Fiona Collins – – 152 pts

Full results available here . . .