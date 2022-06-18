Entry fee for Remembering Uffa Regatta scrapped

Organisers of the Remembering Uffa 75th Anniversary Regatta at Cowes have announced that the entry fee is to be scrapped.

In addition a 50% discount is available for the Car Ferry for those entering the event.

The event organisers will reimburse entry fees already received.

The changes follow a significant donation to the event from Patsy and David Franks which enables them remove the entry fee for the event, which will take place at Cowes from 18 to 21 August 2022

Additionally Red Funnel have provided 50% discount vouchers on their Car Ferry from 17 to 22 August 2022 for those entering.

The Red Funnel discount code will be provided after entry by contacting the Royal London Yacht Club office.

Further subsidy reimbursement will be provided upon provision of ferry booking details at the Registration office during the event.

The above offers are open until 17:00hrs on Friday 15 July 2022.

Following the Uffa Fox regatta, the International Flying Fifteen 75th Anniversary Regatta, incorporating the 2022 European Championship and 75th Anniversary Race, will be hosted by Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club 20 to 26 August 2022.

This year’s UK Cowes Week regatta takes place from 30 July to 5 August 2022.

