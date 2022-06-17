KiteFoil World Series Traunsee – Two days of racing remaining

The fickle lake winds tantalised the riders with the prospect of racing on day two of the KiteFoil World Series Traunsee in Austria, only to send their hopes crashing to the water . . . Again.

There are 58 male and female riders from 26 nations and five continents represented at this World Series event.

British entries include: Connor Bainbridge, Guy Bridge, Lance Olner, Ellie Aldridge, Jemima Crathorne, Katie Dabson and Lily Young.

Singapore’s Max Maeder summed up the day with a twinkle in his eye.

“It was a day of broken hope and souls filled with disappointment. Today the forecast was really good and everyone was looking forward to some good racing. But every time the fleets were sent out, especially yellow, we were gutted because we couldn’t round the top mark and finish the race.”

With two days of racing remaining, the schedule is getting tighter.

The forecast looks more hopeful for Saturday, when racing is scheduled to begin at 11.15 hours.

Watch the action from Traunsee on the livestream which goes out on the internet for the final two days of competition on Saturday and Sunday.