Wind and three great races at Xacobeo Six Metre Worlds

Wind and three great races on day four of the Xacobeo Six Metre World Championship 2022.

After two frustrating breezeless days the fleet was able to enjoy three fiercely fought races, races three to five in the eight-race series.

Accross the two divisions there were six different race winners, a few surprise results and even a visit from the local dolphins.

In the Open Division Dieter Schoen’s Momo from the Segelclub St Moritz did an impressive job of consolidating her lead, adding two second places and a sixth to her scorecard.

Twelve points behind and jumping up the leader board from fourth to second is defending champion Philippe Durr and Rainer Müller’s Junior, who got the wrong side of a big first beat shift to finish tenth in race three, but then followed up with a fourth and third.

Rounding out the Open Division top three currently is Sanxenxo based Stella, being skippered this week by Juan Deben Tiscar.

Stella won race four in style and was sixth in race five, giving her 29 points overall, four points behind Junior.

Britain’s Battlecry of Jeremy Thorp (RYS) is in eighth place with 42 points, and Valhalla of Robert Smith (HISC) is in 12th place on 61 points.



In the Classic Division:

Ossi Paija’s Astree III had a fantastic day with two podium finishes – a third in race three and a confident win in race four, followed by a sixth in race five. As a result, this team move up from third to lead the Classics.

Just one point behind them lies Louis Heckly’s Dix Août, while three points adrift in third place is Francisco Botas Ratera sailing Aida.

Provisional Overall Top Five After Five Races

Open Division (22 entries)

1st SUI142 – Momo – Dieter Schoen – 1, 2, 2, 6, 2 = 13 pts

2nd SUI77 – Junior – Philippe Durr – 4, 4, 10, 4, 3 = 25 pts

3rd ESP16 – Stella – Juan Deben Tiscar – 6, 5, 11, 1, 6 = 29 pts

4th POR4 – Seljm – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – 3, 7, 4, 13, 4 = 31 pts

5th SWE119 – Rebecca – Johan Larson – 5, 3, 13, 8, 7 = 36 pts

Classic Division (18 entries)

1st FIN80 – Astree III – Ossi Paija – 7, 2, 3, 1, 6 = 19 pts

2nd FRA111 – Dix Août – Louis Heckly – 3, 4, 8, 3, 2 = 20 pts

3rd ESP59 – Aida – Francisco Botas Ratera – 6, 7, 2, 4, 4 = 23 pts

4th ESP16 – Bribon 500 – Pedro Campos Calvo-Sotelo – 4, 1, 4, 19UFD, 1 = 29 pts

5th GBR33 – Nirvana – Andy Postle – 8, 3, 1, 13, 8 = 33 pts

Full results available here. . .