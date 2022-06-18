Europe UK Nationals – Turning back time . . .

The rise and rise of the Europe class continued at their 2022 UK Nationals with the ex-Olympic class testing the 50 barrier at WPNSA, the home of the British Olympic Sailing Team.

From 1992 to 2008 the Europe was the Women’s Single Handed Dinghy equipment for the Olympic Games with Shirley Robertson winning a gold medal for Great Britain at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000.

Despite being deselected, the class has boomed in the UK in recent years and national championship entries just failed to break the 50 barrier again this year.

Overall 2022 winner was Steve Cockerill, his ninth UK title in a run that started back in 1986 at Paignton in K153 . . . This latest victory was in some style, with a cleansweep of five race wins in GBR414.

Second place went to Pham Vincent in FRA5718 with Drew Barnes taking third in GBR279.

In fourth place was Graham Hutchings BEL986, fifth Tim Laws GBR4 and sixth Sarah Cockerill in GBR412 who also claimed the Women’s Title.

Second in the women’s title ranking was Lucy Boreham GBR411 (9th overall) and in third place Emma Pearson GBR419 (20th overall).

Europe Class 2022 UK National Championship – Final Leaders (49 entries)

1st GBR 414 Steve Cockerill ‑1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd FRA 5718 Pham Vincent ‑7 3 2 3 6 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR 279 Drew Barnes 5 4 4 7 ‑10 – – 20 pts

4th BEL 986 Graham Hutchings ‑10 6 5 5 5 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 4 Tim Laws 8 ‑13 11 6 3 – – 28 pts

6th GBR 412 Sarah Cockerill ‑19 5 8 8 9 – – 30 pts

7th GBR 413 Alex Scoles 24 2 3 4 (UFD) – – 33 pts

8th FRA 5462 Pierre Blanchard ‑16 9 12 9 8 – – 38 pts

9th GBR 411 Lucy Boreham ‑13 12 6 11 12 – – 41 pts

10th GBR 415 Hector Cisneros 9 10 10 ‑14 13 – – 42 pts

11th GBR 418 Gareth Tweedle 20 8 7 ‑24 11 – – 46 pts

12th GBR 331 Ben Harris (UFD) 23 9 12 4 – – 48 pts

13th GBR 319 Jonathan Tweedle ‑26 7 13 22 7 – – 49 pts

14th GBR 371 Johnny Sargent 2 ‑20 19 15 14 – – 50 pts

15th GBR 392 Adam Catlow 6 ‑25 15 10 20 – – 51 pts

16th GBR 389 Rob Wilder 11 11 14 ‑17 15 – – 51 pts

17th GBR 352 Chris Gill 3 (DNC) DNS 2 2 – – 57 pts

18th IRL 432 John McKelvie 15 14 16 13 ‑18 – – 58 pts

19th GBR 377 Richard Eagleton 4 ‑30 23 19 19 – – 65 pts

20th GBR 419 Emma Pearson 12 19 ‑28 21 16 – – 68 pts

Full Europe National results available here . . .