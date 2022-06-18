Dragon Worlds – Diederichs, Lea and Negri are 2022 Champions

GBR819 Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea and Diego Negri are Dragon 2022 World Champions

After four days and ten races, with lots of general recalls and black flags, the 2022 Dragon World Championship came to an end with well-deserved new world champions Klaus Diederich, Jamie Lea and Diego Negri.

Taking silver was TUR1212 of Andy Beadsworth, Simon Fry and bronze went to Arda Baykal, and third SUI318 Wolf Waschkuhn, João Vidinha and Charles Nankin.

The event had a wide variety of weather conditions, from thunderstorms with strong gusts to calm to smart sea breezes – everything was there – extremely exciting competitions on the water, no particular dominances, but quite the opposite: suspense right to the end.

The Championship took place in Kühlungsborn, Germany at the Segelclub Kühlungsborn e.V.

Dragon World Championship 2022 – Final leaders (51 entries)

1st GBR 819 Klaus DIEDERICHS Jamie LEA Diego NEGRI – – 38 pts

2nd TUR 1212 Andrew BEADSWORTH Simon FRY Arda BAYKAL – – 50.6 pts

3rd SUI 318 Wolf WASCHKUHN Joao VIDINHA Charles NANKIN – – 52 pts

4th GER 77 Ingo EHRLICHER DR Malte PHILIPP Michael LIPP – – 57 pts

5th GBR 192 Graham BAILEY Julia BAILEY William BEDFORD – – 73 pts

6th JPN 56 Peter GILMOUR Yasuhiro YAJI Sam GILMOUR – – 95 pts

7th NED 412 Pieter HEEREMA Lars HENDRIKSEN George LEONCHUK – – 96 pts

8th GER 1135 Philipp OCKER Florian GROSSER Oliver DAVIES – – 104 pts

9th AUT 204 Christoph SKOLAUT Martin LUTZ Georg SKOLAUT – – 108.4 pts

10th GER 25 Olaf STERNEL Mario WAGNER Stefan WAACK – – 119 pts

11th DEN 410 Jens CHRISTENSEN Kim ANDERSEN Anders BAGGER – – 122 pts

12th GER 1207 Nicola FRIESEN Vincent HOESCH Kilian WEISE – – 128 pts

13th GER 62 Stephan LINK Frank BUTZMANN Ingo BORKOWSKI – – 160 pts

14th NED 438 A G BAKKER Dominic BAKKER Olivier BAKKER – – 163 pts

15th DEN 423 Bo Sejr JOHANSEN Theis PALM Morten DAVIDSEN – – 170 pts

16th GER 1075 Hannes HOLLAENDER Hanno TAMMINGA Johannes BERG – – 170.6 pts

17th CAY 9 Peter CUNNINGHAM Pedro REBELO de ANDRADE Joost HOUWELING – – 177 pts

18th EST 19 Rene TREIFELDT Mihkel KOSK Eero PANK – – 177 pts

19th SUI 313 Dirk OLDENBURG Dominik ZYCKI Ian AINSLIE – – 186 pts

20th DEN 266 Frank BERG Thomas SCHMIDT Anders HALSTEEN – – 193 pts

