SailGP Chicago – Day 1 Live

Watch the live action from Day 1 of the T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier.

Nine national teams take to Lake Michigan for its freshwater racing debut this weekend at the inaugural Chicago event on Lake Michigan where the Navy Pier will offer fans a fantastic vantage point from which to watch the second event of SailGP Season 3.

Racing starts Saturday 18 June at 14.00 hrs local time – 20:00 hrs UK time.

Video live from 19:30 hrs UK time



Declared Great Britain SailGP Team

Driver: Ben Ainslie

Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Matt Gotrel

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Strategist: Hannah Diamond

Chicago is the second of 11 confirmed venues (with the Australia Sail Grand Prix – Sydney announced earlier this week) that will form the Season 3 calendar.

Plymouth in the UK is the next stop for SailGP, before the fleet visits Copenhagen, Saint-Tropez, Cádiz, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, Christchurch and San Francisco.

