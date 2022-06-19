Xacobeo Six Metre Worlds – Final Day

Momo is Xacobeo Six Metre 2022 Open World Champion

Dix Août is Xacobeo Six Metre 2022 Classic World Champion

Momo, helmed by Swiss owner Dieter Schoen and crewed by Markus Wieser, Dirk de Ridder, Ross Halcrow and Victor Manuel Marino Prieto, win the Xacobeo Six Metre 2022 Open World Championship.

Second place went to fellow Swiss Philippe Durr and Rainer Müller’s Junior, with Portugal’s Patrick Monteiro de Barross’ Seljm third.

The Xacobeo Six Metre 2022 Classic World Championship was won by Louis Heckly’s Dix Août with crew Loic La Garrec, Bill Hugues Leclerc, Frederic Baratay, Jonas Lambalet and Bernard Divorne.

Second Classic was Sanxenxo’s own Pedro Campos Clavo-Sotelo sailing Bribon 500, while fellow Spaniard Francisco Botas Ratera’s Aida took the final place on the Classics podium.

A spectacular final day of racing for the 40 strong fleet from 15 nations with the concluding day of the competition producing the most reliable wind of the series with 8-12 knots from the southwest.

Dieter Schoen’s Momo won the Open title in Sanxenxo with a race to spare, while Philippe Durr and Rainer Müller’s Junior dug deep to claim an elegant final race win from Staffan Lindberg’s Jane Anne with Otto Pohlmann’s Meerblick Bear third and Hugo Stenbeck’s Sophie Racing fourth.

That race victory put Junior onto the coveted second step of the podium, with Seljm in the bronze medal position, Stella fourth and Rebecca fifth.

Having had to wait while the Open Division finished race six to prevent congestion, the Classics eventually got their own race six underway.

Dix Août led at mark one by a narrow margin and despite multiple challenges including a last-minute surge from Aida right on the line, Dix Août clung onto her lead by a whisker to claim the Djinn Trophy and become Classic Six Metre World Champion 2022.

Bribon 500 finished the race in fifth allowing her to slip into second overall, just ahead of Aida. Overnight leader Astree III had her worst race of the series with an eighth so dropped down into fourth place overall with Titia fifth and Essentia sixth.

The next major event in the International Six Metre calendar is the European Championship which will be hosted by the Clube Naval de Cascais, Portugal from 2 to 10 September.

Xacobeo Six Metre 2022 World Championship – Overall Top Five:

Open Division

SUI142 – Momo – Dieter Schoen – 1, 2, 2, 6, 2, 1, (23 DNC) = 14 SUI77 – Junior – Philippe Durr – 4, 4, 10, 4, 3, (15), 1 = 26 POR4 – Seljm – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – 3, 7, 4, (13), 4, 4, 8 = 30 ESP16 – Stella – Juan Deben Tiscar – 6, 5, 11, 1, 6, 6, (19) = 35 SWE119 – Rebecca – Johan Larson – 5, 3, (13), 8, 7, 2, 12 = 37

Classic Division

FRA111 – Dix Août – Louis Heckly – 3, 4, (8), 3, 2, 1 = 13 ESP16 – Bribon 500 – Pedro Campos Calvo-Sotelo – 4, 1, 4, (19UFD), 1, 5 = 15 ESP59 – Aida – Francisco Botas Ratera – 6, (7), 2, 4, 4, 2 = 18 FIN80 – Astree III – Ossi Paija – 7, 2, 3, 1, 6, (8) = 19 ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez-Bella Carswell – 2, (19 DSQ), 11, 2, 5, 3 – 23

Full results available here. . .