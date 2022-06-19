Vendée Arctique – Winner declared at Iceland Gate

On Friday 17 June the Vendée Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne race direction decided to make the Iceland Gate – to the east of Iceland – the finish line.

The strong low pressure system in the North Atlantic near Iceland which is hitting the fleet still racing on the Vendée Arctique Les Sables d’Olonne had proven to be more dangerous than first forecast.

Three solo skippers had already crossed the gate that morning:

1st Charlie Dalin (APIVIA)

2nd Jérémie Beyou (Charal)

3rd Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut)

Dalin, passed the Iceland Gate set in the south-east of Iceland overnight from Thursday to Friday at 00:23:20 UTC. He completed this first part of the course in 4 days, 9 hours, 23 minutes and 20 seconds.

Taking fourth place, and first non-foiling boat was IMOCA rookie Benjamin Ferré (Monnoyeur – Duo For a Job).

Race winner Charlie Dalin (APIVIA) – whose second back- to-back IMOCA race triumph this is – effectively received the news he had won when Race Direction officially signaled the course was shortened at the Iceland gate. At that time, Dalin was tethered to a substantial mooring buoy, sheltering in a nearby fjord.

“It is the first time that I have learned I have won a race when I am on a mooring,” said a relieved Dalin, reporting in a video on his team’s Twitter page.

Switzerland’s Alan Roura finishes as top international skipper in seventh, 1 day 26 mins behind winner Dalin.

Italian Giancarlo Pedote (Prysmian Group) finished 12th three hours and seven minutes ahead of Briton Pip Hare.

The Medallia skipper was delighted with her result, achieving many of her pre-race targets with her new IMOCA which she is still learning.

Riding a steep learning curve with her new, foiling IMOCA, Hare has used the race to take some big steps in sailing technique and in personal management.

