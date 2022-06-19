Father and daughter combination blast to Morgan Cup victory

Jim and Ellie Driver on Chilli Pepper are overall Morgan Cup winners

The father and daughter combination Jim and Ellie Driver on Chilli Pepper in IRC Two-Handed was the overall winner by just 35 seconds from Shirley Robertson and Dee Caffari, also racing Two-Handed, with Sun Fast 3300 Rockit.

Tim Goodhew & Kelvin Matthews completed a clean sweep for double-handed teams, finishing third overall in Sun Fast 3200 Cora, and winning IRC Three.

Congratulations to Antoine Magre’s team racing Class40 Palanad 3 for taking line honours and the win in IRC Zero.

Thomas Kneen’s JPK 1180 Sunrise was back in action, winning IRC One, and Francois Charles’ Dehler 33 Sun Hill 3 was the winner of IRC Four.

The RORC Race Team started the fleet to the east of the Squadron Line Cowes, around the southside of the Isle of Wight, and onwards to a finish line off Castle Ledge buoy, on the approach to the River Dart.

The 2022 RORC Season’s Points Championship continues with the SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race, which started on 18 July. The tenth race of the series will be the 350nm La Trinité to Cowes Race, which starts on 3 July.

Full results: http://www.rorc.org/racing/race-results