SailGP Chicago – Day 2 Live

Day 2 of the Chicago SailGP sees Phil Robertson and Team Canada at the top of the leaderboard.

As Russell Coutts has noted . . . Robertson has had a fantastic event but his record in finals is pretty poor – he was second in Taranto, and he was third in St Tropez, Sydney and Bermuda. That’s not a good stat when there’s only three boats in the final!

Can he build on his two race wins and a great opening day to take his first event final?

The nine national teams now race two more full fleet races on Sunday with the top three going into the winner-takes-all final race.

Racing starts at 14.00 hrs local time – 20:00 hrs UK time.

Video live from 19:30 hrs UK time . . .



Chicago is the second of 11 confirmed venues (with the Australia Sail Grand Prix – Sydney announced earlier this week) that will form the Season 3 calendar.

Plymouth in the UK, 30 – 31 July, is the next stop for SailGP, before the fleet visits Copenhagen, Saint-Tropez, Cádiz, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, Christchurch and San Francisco.

Related Post:

SailGP Chicago – Day 1 Live