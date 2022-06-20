Flying 15 Southern Championship to Davy and Huett

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett win Flying Fifteen 2022 Southern Championship

Davy and Huett won three of the five scheduled races to take a two point victory at the Flying Fifteen Southern Championship at Parkstone YC over the weekend.

The Draycote Water SC pair finished with nine points after discard, with Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader in second place on 11 points.

In third place were Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado with 15 points.

This result was a reversal of the recent Inland Championship where Davy and Huett finished third behind Pinnell and Cadwallader, and Lovering and Alvarado.

And sets the scene for an interesting battle at the upcoming National Championship (7 – 10 July) at Hayling Island SC.

Rounding out the top six were: 4th Andrew Jameson and James Grant with 20 points, 5th Shane MacCarthy and Nigel King with 21 points, and in 6th Charles and Charlie Apthorp on 22 points.

Flying 15 Southern Championship – Final Leaders (33 entries)



1st 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – Draycote Water SC 1 1 6 -8 1 – – 9 pts

2nd 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – Hayling Island SC 2 -9 1 5 3 – – 11 pts

3rd 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – Hayling Island SC -19 3 3 7 2 – – 15 pts

4th 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant – Hayling Island SC 6 8 5 1 -11 – – 20 pts

5th 4085 Shane MacCarthy and Nigel King – Greystones SC 3 7 -8 4 7 – – 21 pts

6th 3957 Charles and Charlie Apthorp – Hayling Island SC -11 2 2 9 9 – – 22 pts

7th 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – Royal Thames YC -9 5 4 6 8 – – 23 pts

8th 4100 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – Hayling Island SC 4 11 7 -25 6 – – 28 pts

9th 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green – National YC 7 10 9 -17 5 – – 31 pts

10th 4030 Alastair Stevenson and David – Datchet Water SC -13 13 13 12 4 – – 42 pts

11th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley painter – Grafham Water 10 -15 11 10 12 – – 43 pts

12th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – Draycote Water SC -18 6 10 15 15 – – 46 pts

13th 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Hunt – Hayling Island SC 17 -19 16 3 18 – – 54 pts

14th 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Glyn Morgan – PYC 12 14 14 -28 16 – – 56 pts

15th 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater – Chew Valley Lake SC 16 12 12 -22 17 – – 57 pts

Full F15 results available here . . .

