Tuesday was a reserve day, just what INEOS Britannia needed in order to review and make changes before taking on Emirates Team New Zealand Wednesday.

Matt Sheahan takes a look at what they got up to.

Plus, a day away from the racing gave us time to indulge in a little tech talk and find out about one of the crucial yet barely discussed components on an AC75, the standing rigging.



Day 4 Racing is scheduled from 13:00hrs UK (14:0 CST) on Wednesday 16 October.

See live vodeo here