Day 4 of the 37th America’s Cup – Kiwis have chance to go to match-point and a clean-sweep victory

The fourth race day of the 27th America’s Cup and Emirates Team New Zealand are poised to consolidate their lead and go to match point.

DAY 4 RACE NEWS UPDATE:

Wind conditions, 7 kts at start Race 5

Wind conditions, 12 kts at start Race 6

13:10 BST – AC37 Race 5 – Eimirates Team NZ come off foils in pre-start. Ineos Britannia on foils and do a dip start to leave NZL off foils.

Gate 1 – GBR lead by 1600 metre, 2 min 15 sec

Gate 2 – GBR lead by 1 min 59 sec

Gate 3 – GBR lead by 1 min 37 sec

Gate 4 – GBR lead by 1 min 36 sec

Gate 5 – GBR lead by 1 min 29 sec

FINISH – Ineos Britannia take first win by 1 min 18 sec

MATCH SCORE – NZL 4, GBR 1

Ineos Britannia have possibly one last chance to find a way round the Kiwis as they bid for a clean-sweep victory.

Race 4 raised British hopes with a close battle from the start, but Emirates Team NZ once again gained sufficiant advantage to dominate the later stages and go 4 – Nil up.

Races 5 and 6 are possibly the last realistic chance for Ineos to prevent or at least delay an early Kiwi victory.

Day 4 Racing is scheduled from 13:00hrs UK (14:0 CST) on Wednesday 16 October.



The wind will fill in progressively from the South and we expect 8 to 12 knots from the direction 200° once established, so possible race start delay.

Waves of 1 meter from the South-East at 5-second interval will be driven by the stronger wind further offshore. Waves and wind will not be aligned.

AC Weather Forecast 16 Oct:

Wind – Southerly 7 knots increasing to 12 knots. Gusts up to 18 knots.

Note: Wind at 13:44 BST was 12.5 knots

Sea State – South East 0.9m at 5s period

Temp – 21 deg C Fine.

The British team is lead by Ben Ainslie, the New Zealand team by Peter Burling.