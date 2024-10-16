Ineos Britannia back in contention with 2 wins on Day 4 of the 37th America’s Cup

Ineos Britannia started their fightback with two race wins an day 4 of the 37th America’s Cup to finish the day 2 – 4 down to Emirates Team NZ.

A runaway win in the first race of the day (R5) after Emirates fell off the foils in the pre-start, and Ineos making a good job of keeping them there before racing away to a 2 min 26 esc lead round the first gate.

Ineos sailed smoothly to cross the finish with a 1 min 18 sec lead and score their first America’s Cup match win.

Better breeze, 10 to 12 kts, for the second race (R6) saw the Brits breakaway from the Kiwi pre-start cover, and cross the start some ten knots faster and take a 6 sec lead at gate 1.

Ineos maintained their lead, but a loss of the rudder on leg 7 allowed Emirates to close.

In a race for the finish Ineos kept them behind down the final leg to take a nerve-wrecking second Win.

It is perhaps worth mentioning that these were Britain’s first America’s Cup Match wins for *90 years, which highlights just how long the road back has been.

With the overall score now 2 – 4 to the Kiwis, it throws the competition back on the block with a possible grandstand finish over this weekend.

Next two races are Friday 18 October.

Current Standings after 6 Races

DAY 4 RACE UPDATE:

Wind conditions, 7 kts at start Race 5

Wind conditions, 12 kts at start Race 6

13:10 BST – AC37 Race 5 – Eimirates Team NZ come off foils in pre-start. Ineos Britannia on foils and do a dip start to leave NZL off foils.

Gate 1 – GBR lead by 1600 metre, 2 min 15 sec

Gate 2 – GBR lead by 1 min 59 sec

Gate 3 – GBR lead by 1 min 37 sec

Gate 4 – GBR lead by 1 min 36 sec

Gate 5 – GBR lead by 1 min 29 sec

FINISH – Ineos Britannia take first win by 1 min 18 sec

MATCH SCORE – NZL 4, GBR 1

14: BST – AC37 Race 6 – In pre-start GBR break away to cross start 10 kts quicker then NZL over startline.

Gate 1 – GBR lead by 6 sec, 65 metre

Gate 2 – GBR lead by 9 sec

Gate 3 – GBR lead by 9 sec

Gate 4 – GBR lead by 16 sec, NZL touchdown

Gate 5 – GBR lead by 13 sec, NZL close to 115 metres

Gate 6 – GBR leadby 7 sec

Gate 7 – GBR lead by 7 sec, NZL close to 60 metres

FINISH – Ineos Britannia win by 7 sec

MATCH SCORE – NZL 4, GBR 2

* Endeavour 1934 Sir Thomas Sopwith