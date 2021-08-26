Andy Davis leads Solo National Championship

Andy Davis holds a four point lead after day 4 of the 2021 Rooster Solo National Championship hosted at Mounts Bay SC.
Going into the final two days Davis has 15 points from the seven races completed, with Tom Gillard second on 19 points.
Davis and Gillard have a 19 point lead over third placed Paul Ellis on 38 points, with Oliver Davenport in fourth with 43 points.
Rounding out the top six in the 98 strong fleet are Richard Lovering with 54 points and Alex Butler with 56.
Nine races have been started to date, but with race 3 apparently abandoned after the fleet sailed the wrong course, and race 9 abandoned on Wednesday due to the breeze failing, only seven races feature in the results.
Rooster Solo National Championship 2021 – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (98 entries)
1st 5967 Andy Davis 2 3 4 2 ‑12 1 3 – – 15 pts
2nd 5675 Thomas Gillard 5 1 ‑10 3 2 3 5 – – 19 pts
3rd 5574 Paul Ellis 21 8 2 1 4 2 (OCS) – – 38 pts
4th 5954 Oliver Davenpport 18 2 ‑50 11 1 10 1 – – 43 pts
5th 5831 Richard Lovering 7 12 ‑40 4 5 5 21 – – 54 pts
6th 5781 Alex Butler 1 ‑22 5 6 10 22 12 – – 56 pts
7th 5868 Andy Tunnicliffe 9 19 18 9 7 7 ‑37 – – 69 pts
8th 5918 Chris Brown 12 13 9 ‑16 14 14 10 – – 72 pts
9th 5966 Tim Law 14 15 21 14 3 21 ‑23 – – 88 pts
10th 5914 Paul Davis 16 11 ‑41 13 28 13 7 – – 88 pts
11th 5691 Guy Mayger 3 6 ‑51 17 9 28 29 – – 92 pts
12th 5942 Richard Pepperdine 11 9 20 12 ‑31 23 24 – – 99 pts
13th 5835 Dave Lucas ‑41 40 8 10 11 6 25 – – 100 pts
14th 5911 Nigel Davies 6 20 6 ‑32 29 27 15 – – 103 pts
15th 5407 John Reekie 32 7 26 ‑56 8 17 18 – – 108 pts
16th 5406 Jarvis Simpson 8 ‑46 12 38 18 32 4 – – 112 pts
17th 4951 Olivier Vidal ‑33 33 11 22 15 26 6 – – 113 pts
18th 5879 Chris Cleaves 34 ‑71 17 8 19 12 32 – – 122 pts
19th 5780 Nigel Thomas 15 4 16 45 30 ‑51 16 – – 126 pts
20th 5130 Mark Lee 23 23 ‑82 30 13 9 31 – – 129 pts
21st 5956 Tom Lonsdale 10 24 ‑75 50 24 11 11 – – 130 pts
22nd 5749 Michael Hicks 43 58 ‑88 5 6 4 17 – – 133 pts
23rd 5652 Michael Gifford 13 5 38 ‑55 32 36 9 – – 133 pts
24th 5369 Andy Ritchie 25 (DSQ) 24 29 20 16 19 – – 133 pts
25th 5923 Jamie Morgan 45 10 ‑89 20 25 15 35 – – 150 pts