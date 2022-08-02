RS Aero European Championships – Day 2 is a blast

Day 2 of the RS Aero 2022 European Championships hosted at WPNSA with the four rig variants completing another three races.

Peter Barton GBR leads the RS Aero 9

Vejas Strelciuanas LTU leads the RS Aero 7

Chris Hatton GBR leads the RS Aero 6

Chloe George GBR leads the RS Aero 5

A big breeze day with the RS Aero fleets racing in the Harbour.

In the heavyweight 9 fleet, Peter Barton added three back-to-back wins to take a five point lead ahead of Chris Larr (3,2,2) with Ben Charnley (2,3,13) in third.

In the most populous fleet, the 7, Lithuania’s Vejas Strelciuanas (1,2,1) and Martis Pajarskas (3,1,2) again shared the race wins and lead by five points from Tim Hire (2,3,-5).

The newest RS Aero rig, the 6, debuting at its first international championship, is led by Chris Hatton (1,1,-22) with five points, six clear of Ants Haavel EST (3,2,1) with Luca Mitchell (2,-4,2) in third place.

And in the smaller 5 rig, Chloe George (4,1,1) has eight points and an eight point lead from Tom Ahlheid (3,4,2) with Tom Ahlheid (-8,7,5)

RS Aero 5 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (43 entries)

1st GBR Chloe George – Lymington Town SC -16 1 1 4 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC 2 -5 5 3 4 2 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR Roscoe Martin – 1 2 2 -8 7 5 – – 17 pts

4th GBR Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham SC 3 -10 3 2 2 9 – – 19 pts

5th GBR Sam Blaker – Thorpe Bay YC 7 3 4 1 6 -8 – – 21 pts

6th GBR David Peaty – Draycote Water SC 5 6 6 -9 8 3 – – 28 pts

7th GBR Mark Ripley – Paignton SC 8 9 -10 6 3 6 – – 32 pts

8th GBR Tristan Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC -11 7 9 7 5 4 – – 32 pts

9th GBR Abby Hire – Lymington Town SC 12 8 8 -14 9 7 – – 44 pts

10th AUS Sophie Jackson – Mornington YC -13 11 7 5 11 11 – – 45 pts

RS Aero 6 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (21 entries)

1ST GBR Chris Hatton – Lymington Town SC 1 1 1 1 1 -22 – – 5 pts

2nd EST Ants Haavel – Hara Seilamise Selts 3 2 -4 3 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR Luca Mitchell – Paignton SC 2 3 2 2 -4 2 – – 11 pts

4th GBR Chris Rust – Portsmouth SC -4 4 3 4 3 3 – – 17 pts

5th GBR Graham Tribbeck – Lee-On-Solent SC 5 5 -6 6 6 6 – – 28 pts

6th GBR Abigail Larr – Draycote Water SC 7 7 7 -9 8 4 – – 33 pts

7th NED Floris Stapel – WV Braassemermeer -22 6 8 8 5 7 – – 34 pts

8th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – Maidenhead SC 6 8 5 7 -9 9 – – 35 pts

9th GBR Andy Hill – Warsash SC 8 -9 9 5 7 8 – – 37 pts

10th GBR Beth Milledge – Lymington Town SC -13 10 11 13 11 5 – – 50 pts

RS Aero 7 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (51 entries)

1st LTU Vejas Strelciuanas – TBA 1 2 -52 1 2 1 – – 7 pts

2nd LTU Martis Pajarskas – Lietuvos buriuotoju sajunga -4 1 1 3 1 2 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR Tim Hire – Lymington Town SC 3 3 2 2 3 -5 – – 13 pts

4th 2719 Craig Williamson – Staunton Harold 6 4 5 6 6 -9 – – 27 pts

5th 3438 Greg Bartlett – Starcross YC -11 5 3 5 7 8 – – 28 pts

6th 4272 Ben Whaley – Swanage SC 5 -7 7 7 4 6 – – 29 pts

7th 3301 Alastair Brown – Stokes Bay SC 8 6 4 -52 5 7 – – 30 pts

8th 4271 Jon Emmett – Weir Wood SC 2 9 8 -52 10 4 – – 33 pts

9th 3926 Jack Miller – Felpham SC -10 10 6 8 8 3 – – 35 pts

10th 3875 Noah Rees – TBA 7 8 10 4 -11 11 – – 40 pts

RS Aero 9 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races (12 entries)

1st GBR Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC -2 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR Chris Larr – Draycote Water SC 1 2 -3 3 2 2 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR Ben Charnley – SBSC 3 3 2 2 3 -13 – – 13 pts

4th GBR Richard Watsham – Starcross YC -4 4 4 4 4 3 – – 19 pts

5th GBR Robbie Lawson – East Lothian YC -6 6 5 5 5 4 – – 25 pts

6th GBR David Aslett – Guernsey YC -7 7 6 6 6 5 – – 30 pts

7th GBR Andy Warren – Avon SC 5 5 8 -9 7 6 – – 31 pts

8th GER Steve Taylor – YCT -9 8 7 7 8 7 – – 37 pts

9th SUI Frank Hoogland – YC Sempachersee -11 9 9 8 9 8 – – 43 pts

