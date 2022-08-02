Optimist Europeans – New leaders for both fleets on Day 2

Big changes on day 2 of the 2022 Optimist European Championships at Sønderborg Yacht Club, Denmark.



Tristen Andreas Ottaman of Germany who had tied for the Boys lead overnight had a poor day with a 37 and 24 dropping him to 44th with 67 points.

While Iason Panagopoulos of Greece took two wins to go clear at the top of the Boys leader board with 8 points.

In second is Harrison Gandy (4 2) of the USA up from eighth with 15 points, and third Stefanos Samaras (5 4) with 18 points.

Also a new leader in the Girls, where Petronille Lescanne of France took two race wins and now leads with 16 points.

Second is Alicja Dampc (4 2) of Poland with 24 points and third Clara Sigge (5 4) of Germany on 28 points.

Overnight leader Emily Fench of Malta drops to 21st with a 42 and 21 on 65 points.

Optimist Europeans – Boys – After 4 races (142 entries)

1st GRE 2880 Iason PANAGOPOULOS 1 5 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd USA 19257 Harrison GANDY 2 7 4 2 – – 15 pts

3rd GRE 2969 Stefanos SAMARAS 1 8 5 4 – – 18 pts

4th DEN 8677 Marius LINDEKILDE 8 1 7 3 – – 19 pts

5th ITA 9486 Gabriele Maria VITI 6 9 1 10 – – 26 pts

6th FRA 2928 Ulysse RAISON 6 2 5 13 – – 26 pts

7th ITA 9748 Andrea TRAMONTANO 3 17 4 4 – – 28 pts

8th DEN 8673 Erik Futtrup HAVEMANN 22 10 1 1 – – 34 pts

9th POL 3658 Szymon KOLKA 4 4 9 17 – – 34 pts

10th BRA 4218 Enzo RICARDI 16 5 4 12 – – 37 pts

11th ITA 9710 Leandro SCIALPI 12 14 9 3 – – 38 pts

12th USA 21147 Glen FOSTER 9 7 14 8 – – 38 pts

13th TUR 151 Sarp Süleyman Yusuf ÖZEN 3 19 2 18 – – 42 pts

14th ESP 3333 Juan BENNASSAR 4 16 2 20 – – 42 pts

15th THA 1881 Alex FLINT 6 12 11 13 – – 42 pts

Optimist Europeans – Girls – After 4 races (111 entries)

1st FRA 2982 Petronille LESCANNE 12 2 1 1 – – 16 pts

2nd POL 3653 Alicja DAMPC 4 5 10 5 – – 24 pts

3rd GER 1766 Clara SIGGE 13 6 5 4 – – 28 pts

4th GRE 2971 Athina SOULIOTI 10 14 4 6 – – 34 pts

5th THA 1495 Prin SUBYING 3 9 23 1 – – 36 pts

6th ITA 9760 Emilia SALVATORE 2 11 3 20 – – 36 pts

7th SWE 4825 Adele RAMM-ERICSON 5 11 16 4 – – 36 pts

8th CRO 1286 Ema GRABAR 6 10 2 23 – – 41 pts

9th ITA 9693 Bianca MARCHESINI 20 12 9 3 – – 44 pts

10th GRE 2094 Fragiski KOSMA 16 8 2 19 – – 45 pts

11th JPN 3376 Moeka IWANAMI 5 3 14 24 – – 46 pts

12th DEN 8686 Elouise TUYPENS 24 15 3 9 – – 51 pts

13th DEN 8666 Laura SMITT 15 18 7 11 – – 51 pts

14th FRA 2983 Justine BARBARIN 18 33 1 2 – – 54 pts

15th TUR 1400 Derin BARTAN 15 13 14 15 – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .