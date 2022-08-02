British Optimist Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of the Optimist British and Open Championship at Largs SC provided difficult conditions and game-changing choices.
After race 6, Lila Edwards (2,2) now leads the Senior fleet with 13 points, five points ahead of Joe Wimpory (6,4) and 13 points clear of Will Fletcher (1,11) who is on 26 points.
In fourth place is Arthur Greaves (4,1) with 28 points, fifth is Jasper Anderson (8,3) on 29 points and sixth Will Moss (7,10) with 34 points.
In the Junior fleet, many sailed the wrong course in the second race.
Half the fleet going to one mark and the other half going to the other. Eliana Edwards appeared to be the first to realise the leaders mistake and as such took the line.
Edwards (8,1) now leads the Juniors with 17 points, one point ahead of Leo Gosling (1,10) and four points clear of Spain’s Pau Casas (3,-43).
Savills Gill Optimist British and Open Championship 2022
– Senior Fleet leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (53 entries)
1st GBR 6620 LILA EDWARDS F 6 2 1 -7 2 2 – – 13 pts
2nd GBR 6608 JOE WIMPORY M 3 1 4 -8 6 4 – – 18 pts
3rd GBR 6531 WILLIAM FLETCHER M -22 9 3 2 1 11 – – 26 pts
4th GBR 6606 ARTHUR GREAVES M -25 3 5 15 4 1 – – 28 pts
5th FRA 2839 JASPER ANDERSON M 1 -29 13 4 8 3 – – 29 pts
6th GBR 6618 WILLIAM MOSS M -12 10 2 5 7 10 – – 34 pts
7th GBR 6600 THOMAS KELSALL M 5 7 8 12 9 -54 – – 41 pts
8th GBR 6624 ANDREW PERRATT M 4 11 -19 6 11 13 – – 45 pts
9th GBR 6592 JACK DONOVAN M -19 14 18 10 3 12 – – 57 pts
10th FRA 1623 HARRY DUNNE M 16 20 11 1 13 -54 – – 61 pts
11th GBR 6612 DIRK ROGERS M 9 12 22 3 -42 15 – – 61 pts
12th GBR 6615 HENNIE BURLTON F 15 18 7 14 -22 9 – – 63 pts
13th GBR 6609 WILLIAM WEBSTER M 18 6 6 18 19 -26 – – 67 pts
14th GBR 6574 WILLIAM MCEWEN M 2 5 14 20 -42 27 – – 68 pts
15th USA 17767 CONRAD JACOBSEN M 14 4 21 -43 30 5 – – 74 pts
Full results available here . . .
Savills Gill Optimist British and Open Championship 2022
– Junior Fleet leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (75 entries)
1st GBR 6583 ELIANA EDWARDS F -12 2 1 5 8 1 – – 17 pts
2nd GBR 6495 LEO GOSLING M 2 -76 2 3 1 10 – – 18 pts
3rd ESP 3191 PAU CASAS M 4 6 6 2 3 -43 – – 21 pts
4th NED 3333 MAURITS MELENS M 5 3 11 1 2 -76 – – 22 pts
5th GBR 6292 HUGO FLETCHER M 1 4 5 11 4 -76 – – 25 pts
6th GBR 6328 HARRY DRAPER M 6 9 4 23 11 -76 – – 53 pts
7th AUS 1575 WALTER HEELEY M 9 26 9 8 6 -76 – – 58 pts
8th AUS 1516 MURRAY DUTHIE M 21 1 12 10 -76 15 – – 59 pts
9th GBR 6586 SEBASTIAN BAILEY 10 24 15 9 -76 12 – – 70 pts
10th GBR 6323 FRASER HAKES M 8 -28 26 18 15 4 – – 71 pts
11th GBR 6301 WILL HAKES M -35 16 19 17 13 8 – – 73 pts
12th ESP 2858 ARTHUR BAKER M 7 21 20 19 -45 7 – – 74 pts
13th GBR 6622 LASZLO DRUMMOND M 13 23 -29 21 10 9 – – 76 pts
14th GBR 6549 HECTOR DAVIES M 18 20 8 16 18 -76 – – 80 pts
15th GBR 6553 FINN RAMUS M 28 13 34 -36 9 2 – – 86 pts