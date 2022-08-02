British Optimist Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of the Optimist British and Open Championship at Largs SC provided difficult conditions and game-changing choices.

After race 6, Lila Edwards (2,2) now leads the Senior fleet with 13 points, five points ahead of Joe Wimpory (6,4) and 13 points clear of Will Fletcher (1,11) who is on 26 points.

In fourth place is Arthur Greaves (4,1) with 28 points, fifth is Jasper Anderson (8,3) on 29 points and sixth Will Moss (7,10) with 34 points.

In the Junior fleet, many sailed the wrong course in the second race.

Half the fleet going to one mark and the other half going to the other. Eliana Edwards appeared to be the first to realise the leaders mistake and as such took the line.

Edwards (8,1) now leads the Juniors with 17 points, one point ahead of Leo Gosling (1,10) and four points clear of Spain’s Pau Casas (3,-43).

Savills Gill Optimist British and Open Championship 2022

– Senior Fleet leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (53 entries)

1st GBR 6620 LILA EDWARDS F 6 2 1 -7 2 2 – – 13 pts

2nd GBR 6608 JOE WIMPORY M 3 1 4 -8 6 4 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 6531 WILLIAM FLETCHER M -22 9 3 2 1 11 – – 26 pts

4th GBR 6606 ARTHUR GREAVES M -25 3 5 15 4 1 – – 28 pts

5th FRA 2839 JASPER ANDERSON M 1 -29 13 4 8 3 – – 29 pts

6th GBR 6618 WILLIAM MOSS M -12 10 2 5 7 10 – – 34 pts

7th GBR 6600 THOMAS KELSALL M 5 7 8 12 9 -54 – – 41 pts

8th GBR 6624 ANDREW PERRATT M 4 11 -19 6 11 13 – – 45 pts

9th GBR 6592 JACK DONOVAN M -19 14 18 10 3 12 – – 57 pts

10th FRA 1623 HARRY DUNNE M 16 20 11 1 13 -54 – – 61 pts

11th GBR 6612 DIRK ROGERS M 9 12 22 3 -42 15 – – 61 pts

12th GBR 6615 HENNIE BURLTON F 15 18 7 14 -22 9 – – 63 pts

13th GBR 6609 WILLIAM WEBSTER M 18 6 6 18 19 -26 – – 67 pts

14th GBR 6574 WILLIAM MCEWEN M 2 5 14 20 -42 27 – – 68 pts

15th USA 17767 CONRAD JACOBSEN M 14 4 21 -43 30 5 – – 74 pts

Full results available here . . .

Savills Gill Optimist British and Open Championship 2022

– Junior Fleet leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (75 entries)

1st GBR 6583 ELIANA EDWARDS F -12 2 1 5 8 1 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR 6495 LEO GOSLING M 2 -76 2 3 1 10 – – 18 pts

3rd ESP 3191 PAU CASAS M 4 6 6 2 3 -43 – – 21 pts

4th NED 3333 MAURITS MELENS M 5 3 11 1 2 -76 – – 22 pts

5th GBR 6292 HUGO FLETCHER M 1 4 5 11 4 -76 – – 25 pts

6th GBR 6328 HARRY DRAPER M 6 9 4 23 11 -76 – – 53 pts

7th AUS 1575 WALTER HEELEY M 9 26 9 8 6 -76 – – 58 pts

8th AUS 1516 MURRAY DUTHIE M 21 1 12 10 -76 15 – – 59 pts

9th GBR 6586 SEBASTIAN BAILEY 10 24 15 9 -76 12 – – 70 pts

10th GBR 6323 FRASER HAKES M 8 -28 26 18 15 4 – – 71 pts

11th GBR 6301 WILL HAKES M -35 16 19 17 13 8 – – 73 pts

12th ESP 2858 ARTHUR BAKER M 7 21 20 19 -45 7 – – 74 pts

13th GBR 6622 LASZLO DRUMMOND M 13 23 -29 21 10 9 – – 76 pts

14th GBR 6549 HECTOR DAVIES M 18 20 8 16 18 -76 – – 80 pts

15th GBR 6553 FINN RAMUS M 28 13 34 -36 9 2 – – 86 pts

Full results available here . . .