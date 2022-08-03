29er World Championships – Gold Fleet set for final series

Wednesday was the final day of Qualification for the 29er World Championships at Club Nàutic El Balís, Spain.



The 245 boats will now race in six final series fleets finishing on Saturday 6 August.

The final qualification day’s racing opened the leading positions with Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy adding two more race wins to finish with 12 points and take a four point lead into the Gold fleet racing.

Second with 16 points are Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli of Italy, with third Tom Goron and Mael Clochard of France tied on 20 points with Keo Devaux and Enael Rio, also of France.

In fifth place are Dogui and Vicky Van Avermaete of Argentina with 24 points and sixth Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl of France on 25 points.

The leading British pair, Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Leo Wilkinson, slipping back to go through in 18th place tied on 39 points with James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald.

Also making the Gold fleet are Olly Peters and Ben Bradley in 23rd, Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse in 32nd and Charlie Gran and Sam Jones in 37th.

British crews picked-up five race wins in the qualification series, so podium places remain within reach.

Defending world champions Mateo and Simon Codoñer of Spain finished with a win to move up to 11th with 32 points.

Nine races are scheduled for the final series to decide the medals in the Men’s, Women’s and Under 17 categories.

29er World Championships – Gold Fleet leaders (40 entries)

1st ITA 3127 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – 12 pts

2nd ITA 3234 Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli – – 16 pts

3rd FRA 2901 Tom Goron and Mael Clochard – – 20 pts

4th FRA 9 Keo Devaux and Enael Rio – – 20 pts

5th ARG 2569 Dogui and Vicky Van Avermaete – – 24 pts

6th FRA 5 Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl – – 25 pts

7th ARG 11 Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes De Rioja – – 29 pts

8th HUN 3227 Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász – – 29 pts

9th ESP 10 Yoel Hernández Peña and Alvaro Alonso Ortega – – 31 pts

10th GER 3222 Anton and Johann Sach – – 31 pts

11th ESP 1 Mateo and Simon Codoñer – – 32 pts

12th IRL 3214 Johnny Flynn and James Dwyer – – 34 pts

13th BRA 3303 Guilherme and Fernando Menezes – – 36 pts

14th NED 2810 Yanne Broers and Rik Dieperink – – 37 pts

15th ARG 2570 Jose Rother and Franz Menzel – – 37 pts

16th 2509 Caroline Pennetier and Benjamin Benhayoun – – 38 pts

17th IRL 3169 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge – – 38 pts

18th GBR 2966 Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Leo Wilkinson – – 39 pts

19th DEN 21 Gustav Åsholm-Bradley and Clement Åsholm-Bradley – – 39 pts

20th GBR 2898 James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .