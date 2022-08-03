RS Tera World Championship – Catch-up action on Day 3

Day 3 of the 2022 RS Tera World Championships hosted at WPNSA with 122 competitors racing in two fleets.



Pro Fleet leader after 7 races – Archie Munro-Price

Sport Fleet leader after 7 races – Ruta Mažunaviciute

Four races completed Wednesday for the RS Tera fleets at WPNSA.

In the Pro fleet, Archie Munro-Price (1 1 1 2) added three race wins to his score line, but was closely chased by Jac Bailey (2 2 2 1) and after discard it remains with Munro-Price on 8 points leading by one point from Bailey.

In third place is now Will Bradley (3 3 4 11) with 39 points and fourth Ben Anderson (10 17 9 6) with 53 points.

Jasmijn Holtus is first Female in fifth with 55 points.

In the Sport fleet, Ruta Mažunaviciute LTU (1 1 1 6) stormed into the lead with three race wins and has 19 points.

In second place is Ben Greenhalgh (5 4 3 4 ) with 20 points, third Thomas Whitehead (4 6 -18 8) with 27 points and fourth Tristan Harding (2 3 5 3) on 28 points.

RS Tera World Championships – Pro Fleet leaders after 7 races (59 entries)

1st PRO GBR 3038 Archie Munro-Price – Male 1 -2 2 1 1 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd PRO GBR 4112 Jac Bailey – Male -6 1 1 2 2 2 1 – – 9 pts

3rd PRO GBR 3608 Will Bradley – Male -16 5 13 3 3 4 11 – – 39 pts

4th PRO GBR 4200 Ben Anderson – Male 8 3 -18 10 17 9 6 – – 53 pts

5th PRO NED 4462 Jasmijn Holtus – Female 10 12 -15 4 12 12 5 – – 55 pts

6th PRO GBR 2372 Jack Bew – Male 18 -30 7 7 6 11 8 – – 57 pts

7th PRO GBR 2156 Ffion Bailey – Female 3 13 14 5 5 19 -60 – – 59 pts

8th PRO GBR 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown – Male 2 11 -19 16 10 7 14 – – 60 pts

9th PRO GBR 2575 Ruby Sunderland – Female 4 9 -23 14 11 8 15 – – 61 pts

10th PRO GBR 2837 Matthew Knowles – Male -21 6 17 13 14 10 4 – – 64 pts

RS Tera World Championships – Sport Fleet leaders after 7 races (63 entries)

1st Sport LTU 7 Ruta Mažunaviciute – Female 5 5 -7 1 1 1 6 – – 19 pts

2nd Sport GBR 4133 Ben Greenhalgh – Male 2 -7 2 5 4 3 4 – – 20 pts

3rd Sport GBR 4401 Thomas Whitehead – Male 4 4 1 4 6 -18 8 – – 27 pts

4th Sport GBR 3580 Tristan Harding – Male -14 9 6 2 3 5 3 – – 28 pts

5th Sport GBR 3585 Luke Rowlands – Male 3 2 -16 9 10 2 15 – – 41 pts

6th Sport GBR 112 Cassius Day – Male 6 8 4 7 8 9 -25 – – 42 pts

7th Sport GBR 2348 William Stratton-Brown – Male 13 1 3 13 5 8 -14 – – 43 pts

8th Sport GBR 4199 Samuel Leather – Male 8 14 8 -15 2 6 5 – – 43 pts

9th Sport GBR 2218 Ethan Hill – Male 10 15 -18 3 12 11 1 – – 52 pts

10th Sport GBR 2511 Henry Reed – Male 11 6 13 -14 11 13 7 – – 61 pts

Full results available here . . .