Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 2 Results

Chichester Harbour Race Week is underway at Hayling Island SC with 350+ entries – Monday 15 to Friday 19 Aug 2022

It was something of a special day with a break in the heatwave and the first rain since sometime back in June.

The breeze arrived as promised in the early afternoon, and once again all the scheduled races were able to be completed, with remarkably little change amongest the leading boats.

More of this rain stuff is expetced Wednesday and possibly a stronger breeze, so we could see some different faces at the front.

Read more detail here . . .

Day 2 Leaders after Tuesday 16 Aug 2022

Fireball: 10 entries

1st 15166 Simon Kings, Jono Loe HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin HISC 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis HISC 2 5 – – 7 pts

Fast Handicap – 35 entries:

1st Flying Fifteen 3951 Nick Peters , Guy Mcbride HISC 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Merlin-Rocket 3728 Judith Massey, Graham Williamson HISC 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd Tasar 2975 Paul Ridgway, Bronwyn ridgway L&LSC 6 2 – – 8 pts

Hadron H2, DZero & RS Aero 9 – 13 entries:

1st 131 Roger Millett CYC 1 5 – – 6 pts

2nd 312 Tim Weeden ESSC 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd 151 James Jenkins ESC 3 3 – – 6 pts

Finn – 28 entries:

1st 720 Julian Smith MRSC 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 21 Michael de Courcy MRSC 2 5 – – 7 pts

Asymmetric Handicap – 27 entries:

1st RS 400 1515 Stephen Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd RS 400 1480 Andy Jeffries, Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sov. SC 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould ESSC 3 3 – – 6 pts

29er – 17 entries:

1st 2416 Josh Stokes, Gregan Bergmann-Smith HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 2695 Phoebe Peters, Olly Peters HISC 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 2225 Alex Sydenham, Max Sydenham HISC 2 5 – – 7 pts

RS200 – 38 entries

1st 1609 Tommy Darling, Charlie Darling HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 598 Aidan Mitchell , Lucy/Ella Mitchell HISC 5 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 1633 Tom Hewitson, Lucy Hewitson HISC 4 4 – – 8 pts

2000 – 17 entries:

1st 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford ESC 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 2315 Alex Johnson, Angela Johnson ESC 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately Erith YC 3 3 – – 6 pts

Medium Handicap – 32 entries:

1st Europe 418 Gareth Tweedle ESC 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd National 12 3217 John Rees, Heather Rees HISC 6 4 – – 10 pts

3rd Laser / ILCA 7 214074 Jerome Bakker HISC 9 2 – – 11 pts

RS Aero 7 & 6 – 29 entries:

1st RS Aero 7 4185 John Derbyshire ESC 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd RS Aero 7 3656 Mark Riddington ESSC 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd RS Aero 7 2839 Richard Bentley Felpham SC 3 8 – – 11 pts

RS Aero 5 – 19 entries:

1st 4090 Ed Day HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 1561 Ed Rollestone Newhaven & Seaford SC 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 2321 Claire Power ESSC 4 3 – – 7 pts

Solo – 22 entries:

1st 5781 Alex Butler HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 4381 Richard Catchpole L&LSC 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 5816 Richie Bailey HISC 3 3 – – 6 pts

ILCA 6 & 4 – 20 entries

1st ILCA 6 Sophie Kirk CYC 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ILCA 6 Sam Watson ESC 1 5 – – 6 pts

3rd ILCA 6 Oscar Pitman ESC 5 3 – – 8 pts

RS Tera pro/Sport – 6 entries:

1st RS Tera Pro 1225 Harry Slight ESC 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd RS Tera Sport 1720 Beaulah Wilson HISC 2 3 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd RS Tera Sport 4403 Ben Gardner HISC 3 2 3 3 – – 11 pts

Optimist – 15 entries:

1st 6446 Samuel Machell HISC 1 1 3 3 – – 8 pts

2nd 6374 Freddie Jones CYC 2 2 5 4 – – 13 pts

3rd 5164 Lucy Whorton HISC 3 3 6 6 – – 18 pts

Full results available here . . .