Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 2 Results

Chichester Harbour Race Week is underway at Hayling Island SC with 350+ entries – Monday 15 to Friday 19 Aug 2022
It was something of a special day with a break in the heatwave and the first rain since sometime back in June.
The breeze arrived as promised in the early afternoon, and once again all the scheduled races were able to be completed, with remarkably little change amongest the leading boats.
More of this rain stuff is expetced Wednesday and possibly a stronger breeze, so we could see some different faces at the front.
Day 2 Leaders after Tuesday 16 Aug 2022
Fireball: 10 entries
1st 15166 Simon Kings, Jono Loe HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin HISC 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis HISC 2 5 – – 7 pts
Fast Handicap – 35 entries:
1st Flying Fifteen 3951 Nick Peters , Guy Mcbride HISC 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd Merlin-Rocket 3728 Judith Massey, Graham Williamson HISC 1 4 – – 5 pts
3rd Tasar 2975 Paul Ridgway, Bronwyn ridgway L&LSC 6 2 – – 8 pts
Hadron H2, DZero & RS Aero 9 – 13 entries:
1st 131 Roger Millett CYC 1 5 – – 6 pts
2nd 312 Tim Weeden ESSC 2 4 – – 6 pts
3rd 151 James Jenkins ESC 3 3 – – 6 pts
Finn – 28 entries:
1st 720 Julian Smith MRSC 1 4 – – 5 pts
2nd 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 4 2 – – 6 pts
3rd 21 Michael de Courcy MRSC 2 5 – – 7 pts
Asymmetric Handicap – 27 entries:
1st RS 400 1515 Stephen Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd RS 400 1480 Andy Jeffries, Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sov. SC 2 4 – – 6 pts
3rd Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould ESSC 3 3 – – 6 pts
29er – 17 entries:
1st 2416 Josh Stokes, Gregan Bergmann-Smith HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 2695 Phoebe Peters, Olly Peters HISC 3 3 – – 6 pts
3rd 2225 Alex Sydenham, Max Sydenham HISC 2 5 – – 7 pts
RS200 – 38 entries
1st 1609 Tommy Darling, Charlie Darling HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 598 Aidan Mitchell , Lucy/Ella Mitchell HISC 5 2 – – 7 pts
3rd 1633 Tom Hewitson, Lucy Hewitson HISC 4 4 – – 8 pts
2000 – 17 entries:
1st 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford ESC 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd 2315 Alex Johnson, Angela Johnson ESC 1 4 – – 5 pts
3rd 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately Erith YC 3 3 – – 6 pts
Medium Handicap – 32 entries:
1st Europe 418 Gareth Tweedle ESC 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd National 12 3217 John Rees, Heather Rees HISC 6 4 – – 10 pts
3rd Laser / ILCA 7 214074 Jerome Bakker HISC 9 2 – – 11 pts
RS Aero 7 & 6 – 29 entries:
1st RS Aero 7 4185 John Derbyshire ESC 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd RS Aero 7 3656 Mark Riddington ESSC 2 4 – – 6 pts
3rd RS Aero 7 2839 Richard Bentley Felpham SC 3 8 – – 11 pts
RS Aero 5 – 19 entries:
1st 4090 Ed Day HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 1561 Ed Rollestone Newhaven & Seaford SC 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd 2321 Claire Power ESSC 4 3 – – 7 pts
Solo – 22 entries:
1st 5781 Alex Butler HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 4381 Richard Catchpole L&LSC 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd 5816 Richie Bailey HISC 3 3 – – 6 pts
ILCA 6 & 4 – 20 entries
1st ILCA 6 Sophie Kirk CYC 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ILCA 6 Sam Watson ESC 1 5 – – 6 pts
3rd ILCA 6 Oscar Pitman ESC 5 3 – – 8 pts
RS Tera pro/Sport – 6 entries:
1st RS Tera Pro 1225 Harry Slight ESC 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd RS Tera Sport 1720 Beaulah Wilson HISC 2 3 2 2 – – 9 pts
3rd RS Tera Sport 4403 Ben Gardner HISC 3 2 3 3 – – 11 pts
Optimist – 15 entries:
1st 6446 Samuel Machell HISC 1 1 3 3 – – 8 pts
2nd 6374 Freddie Jones CYC 2 2 5 4 – – 13 pts
3rd 5164 Lucy Whorton HISC 3 3 6 6 – – 18 pts