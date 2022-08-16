GP14 Worlds – Day 3 and three races completed

Day 3 of the 2022 GP14 World Championships in Ireland and they have started racing.

Official news is very hard to come by . . . but what is known is that three races have been completed.

It appears from the posted results tables that Ian Dobson and Andy Tunihill (1,2,1) lead with four points.

Second are Matt Mee and Chris Robinson (4,1,2) with sevent points and in third are Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (2,3,3) with 8 points.

No official images of the racing have been issued to date apart from some FB postings by spectators.

This listing is compiled from the official posted results, so should be treated as very provisional.

2022 GP14 World Championships – Leaders after 3 races (107 entries) – Provisional

1st 14262 Ian Dobson and Andy Tunihill 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 14023 Matt Mee and Chris Robinson 4 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 14185 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

4th 14144 Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles 5 7 4 – – 16 pts

5th 13654 Neil Marsden and Derek Hill 8 5 8 – – 21 pts

6th 14252 Niall Henry and Ossian Geraghty 6 11 6 – – 23 pts

7th 13161 Robert Richardson and Steven Wilson 12 6 7 – – 25 pts

8th 14202 Ciaron Jones and Sam Platt 3 14 13 – – 30 pts

9th 14215 Ruan O’Tiarnaigh and Rebekah O’Tiarnaigh 20 4 9 – – 33 pts

10th 14275 Hugh Gill and Dan Gill 9 10 14 – – 33 pts

11th 14256 Ger Owen and Melanie Morris 16 8 15 – – 39 pts

12th 14287 Tim Jones and Dale Knowles 14 15 10 – – 39 pts

13th 14217 Mark Platt and Tom Platt 10 23 16 – – 49 pts

14th 14235 Alan Blay and Hugh McNally 15 32 5 – – 52 pts

15th 14247 John McGuinness and Donal McGuinness 21 16 17 – – 54 pts

16th 14188 John Hayes and Joel James 19 18 22 – – 59 pts

17th 13403 Robert Lee and Stephen Lynch 23 21 19 – – 63 pts

18th 14178 Jason Tindale and Lawrence Creaser 30 19 20 – – 69 pts

19th 14241 Patrick Hamilton and Keith Maxwell 24 25 21 – – 70 pts

20th 14263 Diarmaid Mullen and Lauren Donaghy 46 29 23 – – 98 pts