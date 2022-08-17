GP14 Worlds – Day 4 is another day lost to the vagaries of the weather

Another day lost to the vagaries of the weather at the 2022 GP14 World Championships in Ireland.

Thursday will now comprise three races, if possilble, in order try and add to the three races completed so far.

Only two races are required to be completed to constitute a series, so the championship is valid at this point, although more races would be appreciated by 100+ competitors.

Also after a fourth race a discard kicks in . . . and if they reach the heady heights of eight races a second discard is triggered.

They now have two days to of competition left to achieve this, the final day is Friday.

Ian Dobson and Andy Tunihill (1,2,1) lead with four points.

Second are Matt Mee and Chris Robinson (4,1,2) with sevent points and in third are Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (2,3,3) with 8 points.

Fourth are Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles with 16 points, fifth Neil Marsden and Derek Hill with 21 and sixth Niall Henry and Ossian Geraghty on 23 points.

2022 GP14 World Championships – Leaders after 3 races (107 entries)

1st 14262 Ian Dobson and Andy Tunihill 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 14023 Matt Mee and Chris Robinson 4 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 14185 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

4th 14144 Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles 5 7 4 – – 16 pts

5th 13654 Neil Marsden and Derek Hill 8 5 8 – – 21 pts

6th 14252 Niall Henry and Ossian Geraghty 6 11 6 – – 23 pts

7th 13161 Robert Richardson and Steven Wilson 12 6 7 – – 25 pts

8th 14202 Ciaron Jones and Sam Platt 3 14 13 – – 30 pts

9th 14215 Ruan O’Tiarnaigh and Rebekah O’Tiarnaigh 20 4 9 – – 33 pts

10th 14275 Hugh Gill and Dan Gill 9 10 14 – – 33 pts

11th 14256 Ger Owen and Melanie Morris 16 8 15 – – 39 pts

12th 14287 Tim Jones and Dale Knowles 14 15 10 – – 39 pts

13th 14165 Conor Twohig and Matthew Cotter 17 13 12 – – 42 pts

14th 14217 Mark Platt and Tom Platt 10 23 16 – – 49 pts

15th 14235 Alan Blay and Hugh McNally 15 32 5 – – 52 pts

16th 14247 John McGuinness and Donal McGuinness 21 16 17 – – 54 pts

17th 14188 John Hayes and Joel James 19 18 22 – – 59 pts

18th 13403 Robert Lee and Stephen Lynch 23 21 19 – – 63 pts

19th 13624 Ciaran Keogh and Adam Leddy 26 22 18 – – 66 pts

20th 14178 Jason Tindale and Lawrence Creaser 30 19 20 – – 69 pts

Full results available here . . .