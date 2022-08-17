Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 3

Chichester Harbour Race Week reached mid-point at Hayling Island SC with its third day of racing for the 350+ entries.

Unfortunately the light or non-existant breezes that have caused much upset at sailing events over the past few weeks – 505 and GP14 Worlds – reached down to Chichester Harbour and most racing had to be abandoned for the day.

The RS Elite keelboat fleet took to the water for their first day of the regatta and managed to complete two races.

The first won by Colin Smith, Jamie Smith and Anna Wells in No. 7, and the second by Steve Fisher, Elliot Caldwell and Sasha Thorne in No. 44. Smith with a 1 and 3 takes the early lead.

The only other racing able to be completed was for the RS Tera Pro/Sport and the Optimist fleets, who both completed two races.

Day 3 Leaders after Wednesday 17 Aug 2022

RS Elite – 13 entries:

1st 7 Colin Smith, Jamie Smith HISC 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd 113 Martin Jones, Vicky Jones ISC 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 67 Ossie Stewart, Tom Stewart HISC 2 4 – – 6 pts

RS Tera Pro/Sport – 6 entries:

1st RS Tera Pro 1225 Harry Slight ESC 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd RS Tera Sport 1720 Beaulah Wilson HISC 2 3 2 2 2 2 – – 10 pts

3rd RS Tera Sport 4403 Ben Gardner HISC 3 2 3 3 7 7 – – 18 pts

4th RS Tera Sport 37 Olivia Powell HISC 5 4 4 4 3 3 – – 18 pts

Optimist – 15 entries:

1st 6446 Samuel Machell HISC 1 1 3 3 5 3 – – 11 pts

2nd 6374 Freddie Jones CYC 2 2 5 4 6 4 – – 17 pts

3rd 6298 Thomas Knight CYC 16 16 2 1 2 1 – – 22 pts

4th 5813 Wilbur Palmer Ward ESC 16 16 1 2 1 2 – – 22 pts

